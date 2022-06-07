Minecraft 1.19 update release patch notes today (7 June): All features coming on different platforms revealed

Even after last year's amazing two-part Caves & Cliffs update, Mojang is not done with the Overworld revamp in Minecraft. The Wild Update will further improve certain areas of the Overworld with the addition of new biomes, creatures, and more.

Minecraft 1.19 update, titled The Wild Update, is set to release on June 7 today. Seven months after its announcement, Mojang is ready to release The Wild Update. Developers have regularly released snapshots, previews, and beta versions to share the new additions to Minecraft.

Due to some missing anticipated features, many players are undermining The Wild Update. However, the 1.19 update is a major Minecraft update, and there is no way it can be underestimated. This article will take a look at all the major features of The Wild Update.

Minecraft 1.19 update: What's coming in The Wild Update

Mojang has been releasing development versions of The Wild Update for a long time. Developers have kept the community updated through patch notes, mentioning new features, changes, and bug fixes.

Mangrove swamps

Minecraft @Minecraft



redsto.ne/wild-adventure New places, new friends, and new adventures are just one day away! #TheWildUpdate New places, new friends, and new adventures are just one day away! #TheWildUpdate🌱 redsto.ne/wild-adventure https://t.co/ixQA5gjaVF

Mangrove swamp is a key feature of the Minecraft 1.19 update. This new variant of swamps is cramped up with mangrove trees. There is a lot to discover in mangrove swamps.

Players can find moss carpets on trucks of mangrove trees, propagules hanging from mangrove leaves, dark muddy blocks, mangrove roots, and more. Mangrove swamps are a much-needed change to swamps in Minecraft.

Deep dark caves, ancient cities, and the warden

Deep dark cave is one of the three cave biomes announced two years ago at Minecraft Live 2020. Unfortunately enough, it got delayed twice and is finally coming up with The Wild Update. Deep dark caves generate in the deepest layers of the Overworld and are home to the creepiest things in the game.

Players can find ancient cities inside deep dark caves. These structures are the remnants of an ancient civilization. In ancient cities, players can find rare loot, including many new items such as Swift Sneak enchantment, disc fragments, and echo shards.

Generally, no mobs are supposed to spawn in deep dark caves. The terrifying warden is the only mob to spawn in The Wild Update. This mob's strength goes beyond the boss mobs as it can easily kill players with a few hits.

Allay and frog

Frogs in The Wild Update (Image via Mojang)

Allay, the winner of Mob Vote 2021, is part of The Wild Update. This friendly spirit likes to collect items it is given to hold by a player. Allays can be used to create automatic collection systems.

The Wild Update also features frogs in three different colours: orange, white, and green. Players can use frogs to get froglight blocks, a new light source in the game.

Sculk blocks

Minecraft @Minecraft



Do you dare voyage into the Deep Dark? Coming soon in Welcome to the Deep Dark! Enjoy the thrill of a perilous subterranean journey, marvel at the mysterious sculk, and get lost in the sprawling ancient cities – just please keep the noise to a minimum!Do you dare voyage into the Deep Dark? Coming soon in #TheWildUpdate Welcome to the Deep Dark! Enjoy the thrill of a perilous subterranean journey, marvel at the mysterious sculk, and get lost in the sprawling ancient cities – just please keep the noise to a minimum!Do you dare voyage into the Deep Dark? Coming soon in #TheWildUpdate https://t.co/tV7LLi03TK

Mojang first shared the concept of detecting vibration in 2020. Two years later, it is officially being added to the game in the form of sculk blocks. There are four new sculk blocks in the 1.19 update:

Sculk

Sculk shrieker

Sculk catalyst

Sculk vein

Except for sculk veins, all sculk blocks can detect vibrations and create redstone signals as output. Sculk catalyst generates more sculk blocks when a mob dies close to it. Sculk shrieker summons the warden when activated three or more times.

The Wild Update has loads of new blocks, items, and features. Once the update is released, Mojang will share the official patch notes for the 1.19 update. Interested players should keep an eye out for the official Twitter account of Minecraft.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far