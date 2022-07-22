What is the fastest way of curing a zombie villager in Minecraft 1.19 update?

In Minecraft, zombie villagers are frustrating hostile mobs to deal with. Like zombies, they can be an annoyance and can deal fatal blows if players aren't careful with them. What makes them more attractive than zombies is that they can be changed.

Changing a zombie villager is difficult to accomplish. This is why it's an achievement (Bedrock Edition) and an advancement (Java Edition). However, it can be one of the most valuable endeavors.

Zombie villagers spawn in abandoned villages as well as randomly throughout the night. If Minecraft players find one, they should hesitate to kill it and try to cure it. Here's the fastest way to do that.

Curing a Minecraft zombie villager - a complete guide

Step 1: Find the mob

The first step to curing a zombie villager is to find one. During the normal nightly mob cycle, there is a 5% chance for a group of zombie villagers to spawn instead of normal zombies (Bedrock Edition).

In Java Edition, that 5% chance is only for a single zombie villager. Additionally, if any zombie kills a villager, there is a chance they resurrect as a zombie villager.

According to Minecraft Wiki, they can also spawn a few other ways:

"A cleric zombie villager appears alongside a cleric villager in every igloo basement (a normal zombie villager in Bedrock Edition and a cleric zombie villager in Java Edition). One of them transforms into leatherworker, due to the workstation (a cauldron). They also generate as part of abandoned villages. Zombie villagers generated in both of these structures do not despawn naturally."

Step 2: Trap it

If the zombie villager is not already trapped like in the igloo, Minecraft players will need to trap it. This can be done with a two-block tall hole, but crafters may want to name the zombie villager, so it doesn't despawn.

Zombie villagers can have items (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Additionally, it is imperative to cover the top of the trapped villager so that the sun doesn't shine on it. If not, the zombie villager will catch on fire and die.

Step 3: Get a Weakness Potion

Players need a fermented spider eye (spider eye, brown mushroom and sugar) to craft this potion. That will be the brewing ingredient for an awkward potion.

Once that's done, it must be turned into a splash potion. The zombie villager will not willingly drink the potion. To do this, leave the newly brewed potion on the stand and replace the brewing ingredient with gunpowder.

This will turn it into a splash potion.

Step 4: Splash the villager and feed it a golden apple

The final step is to throw the potion at the zombie villager, but gamers must also have a golden apple at hand. Once the potion is thrown and the effect is delivered, use the golden apple on the villager.

It will eat the apple and begin transforming into regular zombie villager.

Once complete, it can pick up new jobs if the player wants to give it one. Trades will be heavily discounted in response to the healing action.

