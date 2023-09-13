Minecraft 1.20.2 pre-release 4: Patch notes, how to download, and more 

Minecraft version 1.20.2 should be arriving in short order, as its latest Java Edition pre-release snapshot was released on September 13, 2023. Although the fourth pre-release doesn't make any massive in-game changes, it does clean up some bugs found in previous snapshots and makes one adjustment to data packs. Otherwise, fans likely won't notice the tweaks made in this update.

With pre-release 4 implementing just a few fixes to Minecraft: Java Edition's 1.20.2 snapshots, it's highly likely that the next full update to vanilla is rapidly approaching. Mojang tends to focus heavily on bug fixes in snapshots when it is preparing for an imminent stable update release.

Nonetheless, if Minecraft fans are curious about Java 1.20.2's fourth pre-release, it isn't a bad time to examine the patch notes and explain how to access the new snapshot.

Patch notes for Minecraft Java 1.20.2 Pre-Release 4

Minecraft Java 1.20.2 Pre-Release 4 only makes a few minor adjustments (Image via Mojang)

As previously noted, Minecraft Java 1.20.2's latest pre-release doesn't make all that many changes. A damage tag was added to data packs, and two bugs found in players' error logs were corrected.

For the most part, players won't exactly see these under-the-hood changes during ordinary gameplay in most circumstances.

Data Pack Changes

A damage type tag has been added for armor stands called "always_kills_armor_stands" that allows data pack creators to signify which damage types will kill armor stands whenever they're inflicted.

Bug Fixes

The error "java.lang.IllegalStateException: recursive call to sendBlockUpdated" has been fixed and will no longer appear in a player's logs.

The error "java.lang.IllegalStateException: onTrackingStart called during navigation iteration" has also been fixed and won't be listed in the logs.

How to download Minecraft 1.20.2 Pre-Release 4 for Java Edition

Thanks to the advent of the official Minecraft Launcher, players can quickly and easily enable and access Java Edition's snapshots and pre-releases with just a few clicks. Afterward, they just have to select the latest pre-release from their version list and press the install/play button, and the launcher will handle the rest.

Downloading Java 1.20.2 Pre-Release 4

If you haven't already, go ahead and download/install the official launcher from the game's main site. Once the process is completed, open the launcher. Select Java edition from the game list to the left of the launcher window. Above the splash art on the right of the window, click the installations tab. In the installations menu, check the box "Snapshots" under the versions listing. Return to the play tab, then click the button to the left of the install/play button that reads "Latest Release." Doing so will open a dropdown menu. Choose "Latest Snapshot" from the dropdown list, then click the green Install/Play button. The launcher will download all of the necessary files and assets, and Java Edition 1.20.2 Pre-Release 4 will be launched.

Once fans have completed the process outlined above, they can do so to access all the new Java Edition snapshots as they are released, including pre-releases. Simply select the latest snapshot from the dropdown and click the play button, and the launcher will handle the rest automatically.