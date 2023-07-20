10 best Minecraft data packs in 2023

To experience something new in Minecraft, you can install data packs. The data packs enhance your gameplay experience by adding new features. As of 2023, the Minecraft community has created many impressive mod packs, each offering unique functionalities such as custom-made villages, ocean ruins, shipwrecks, and newly added animals.

In this article, we explore some carefully curated data packs that suit various players according to their playstyles, allowing them to experience new features in the world of Minecraft.

Better Villages, Africa Mob, and other best Minecraft data packs in 2023

1) Better Villages

Better Villages mod pack (Image via jtl_elisa)

The Better Villages mod pack completely changes village structures and is available in the Plains, Snowy, and Desert biomes. This data pack introduces large villages in the game with visually-appealing details.

This mod gives you the feeling of entering a town. There are big houses instead of small villager huts, large windmills, horse stables, and chimneys.

2) Africa Mob

Africa Mob data pack (Image via 0g SugaR)

The Africa Mob data pack includes six new animals, including the Elephant, Lion, Meerkat, Jeerboa, Ostrich, and Camel. These mobs spawn in their natural biomes. However, they also have spawn eggs that can be used to make them hatch in any area you want.

The animals have their own custom animations, models, and sounds. The latest animal of the mod is the Camel, which is also being added to vanilla Minecraft in the 1.20 update. You will be able to ride and control one using a saddle.

3) Ship on Seas

Ship on Seas data pack (Image via Rainbeau_Flambe)

The Ships on Seas data pack adds Ships to the Minecraft oceans. Some will contain villagers with whom you can trade, while others will be run by Pirate Pillagers or may be abandoned, leaving them with spiders and zombies.

On most of these ships, you may find Chests containing various amounts of loot. There can be shipwrecks as well as lighthouses present in the game. These structures will also be equipped with loots or mobs.

4) One Chest

One Chest mod pack (Image via Awhikax)

One Chest data pack is a challenging data pack, as you will be spawned into a new Minecraft world, standing on a single chest and nothing else but a void. You will receive some random items in the chest, which is all you have in the game, to begin with.

Each new day, the items in the chest will be refreshed with new ones. The objective is to use these items to make a small platform for you to survive, then reach the Nether and finally the End dimension to beat the Ender Dragon and win the game.

5) Thor's Weapons

Thor's Weapons data pack (Image via Flubberschnub)

Players interested in Norse mythology will be pleased with the addition of this data pack to Minecraft. You can access Thor's classic weapons, such as the Mjolnir, Stormbreaker, and Thunderbolt.

The Mjolnir will have various abilities, such as you throwing it by right-clicking for it to go in the direction you are facing, hitting nearby mobs. You can call your weapon back, and it will come flying towards you. You can also hit a bolt of lightning using the Mjolnir.

6) Flying Villages

Flying Villages mod pack (Image via Rainbeau_Flambe)

The Flying Villages data pack is aptly named for its purpose, which is to introduce villages flying in the sky in the world of Minecraft. These villages are massive in size and will be controlled by villagers. There will be golems roaming around as well.

Some of these villages might be occupied by pillagers. Like vanilla Minecraft, the villages will have buildings, villager houses, wells, churches, and farms. Getting on these islands can be risky as you may fall over a dozen blocks down to the ground and receive fall damage.

7) Structory

Structory data pack (Image via Botany)

The Structory data pack adds new structures to the overworld in Minecraft. There are boats, fire lookout towers, outcast villager houses, and many different ruins. These structures blend perfectly with the game. You will not be able to tell the difference between vanilla Minecraft and the world created using this data pack.

The developers will likely put more work into this pack, and forthcoming updates could have potential lore-themed locations and other add-ons. This mod is compatible with the Terralith mod, so you will have nice structures and great terrains in the game.

8) New Shipwrecks

New Shipwrecks data pack (Image via TBC_Miles)

The New Shipwrecks mod introduces new, interesting designs for shipwrecks found in the oceans. You will see that the shipwrecks are much larger than those in the original game. You will also come across these more often.

These shipwrecks will contain varying amounts of loot and chests. This mod pack changes the way these structures look from the outside as well as inside. However, the loot you find in them will be the same in quality and quantity as in vanilla Minecraft.

9) Better Underwater Ruins

Better Underwater Ruins data pack (Image via Hoponopono)

This mod changes the aquatic features of Minecraft introducing new changes in the game, such as modified Ocean Ruins. Some of these ruins look like ancient cities and may have many hostile mobs.

The hostile mobs include Skeletons, Guardians, and Zombies. However, you will obtain an exceptional amount of loot from these structures. So get your night vision and water-breathing potions to explore these structures deep under the water.

10) Ender Expansion

Ender Expansion Minecraft data pack (Image via kohara_)

If you do not like the dull End dimension in Minecraft, you can use this data pack to make it even more colorful. There are places like the Amethyst Forest Warped Marsh, Shattered End, the Flesh Tundra, and many more.

The End dimension will also have lots of new trees, structures, and terrain. The final Ender Dragon fight will be much more difficult as you will fight at a greater height. The Dragon's health is also doubled, and there are two more End Crystals.