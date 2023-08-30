Minecraft 1.20.2 snapshot 23w35a patch notes: Technical changes, bug fixes, and more

The developers of Minecraft are at it again with a fresh snapshot that promises to enhance your gaming experience. This latest update, Minecraft 1.20.2 snapshot 23w35a, brings a combination of technical upgrades and a whole lot of bug fixes that will keep both casual and dedicated players engaged.

The default Java version upgrade is applicable to all platforms that support the Java edition of the game. In this article, we will give you an overview of all the changes that have been introduced and the major bug fixes done to the game.

Minecraft 1.20.2 snapshot 23w35a patch is here

Technical Changes introduced in snapshot 23w35a

LWJGL library is upgraded (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft community is abuzz with excitement as the new snapshot, 23w35a, makes its debut. This release isn't just about minor tweaks; rather, it's about elevating the gameplay through significant changes and resolving persistent issues.

In the latest snapshot patch, the LWJGL library has been upgraded to version 3.3.2. This patch plays a pivotal role in enhancing the graphics, sound, and input in the game.

Additionally, the default Java version bundled with the game has received an upgrade to Microsoft OpenJDK 17.0.8. This modernization ensures better compatibility and optimization for the Java-based game.

Bug Fixes introduced in snapshot 23w35a

A lot of bug fixes are introduced in snapshot 23w35a (Image via Mojang Studios)

Below is a rundown of the bug fixes that have been successfully resolved:

Resolved a JVM crash related to jdk.internal.loader.NativeLibraries.load.

Fixed inconsistency in buffer size calculation for chunk packet data.

Baby camels now properly face the direction of their adults when tempted by players.

Sniffers, frogs, goats, and camels now prioritize panicking over pathfinding to their lover when damaged.

Improved rotation behavior of controlling passengers on sitting camels.

Fixed the continuous up-and-down movement of sitting camels with passengers.

Dragon/piglin head movement is now consistent when placed on a jukebox playing a record.

Commands within functions are executed in the correct order, even with /say.

Corrected spelling error in the "connect. reconfiging" translation key.

Fixed a grammar error in the "Added pack(s) contain symbolic links" message.

Ensured all new strings introduced in 23w31a have proper articles.

Prevented force-loaded chunks from resetting when changing versions.

For all the eager adventurers and Minecraft enthusiasts, getting your hands on the snapshot is a breeze. Open the Minecraft Launcher, head over to the Installations tab, and enable snapshots.

However, a word of caution: testing versions can potentially harm your existing worlds, so it's highly recommended to create backups or run them in a separate folder.