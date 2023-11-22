Minecraft 1.20.3 pre-release 2 patch notes: All you need to know 

Minecraft's 1.20.3 update is rapidly approaching, and this is indicated by the second Java Edition pre-release debuting just two days after the first. Mojang released the latest snapshot on November 22, 2023, and it comes with a small change to the new Breeze mob as well as a bevy of bug fixes. Players shouldn't expect any new features or other content, but the tweaks and fixes are helpful.

Minecraft pre-releases tend to indicate that the end of an update's development cycle is near. Their heaviest focus is often on gameplay smoothness and removing any problematic glitches. The same is true of 1.20.3 pre-release 2.

Patch notes for Minecraft 1.20.3 pre-release 2

Minecraft's latest pre-release leans heavily on fixing bugs and glitches (Image via Mojang)

The latest Minecraft pre-release addresses visual issues pertaining to snapshot realms, ensures the rain texture loop works correctly, and adjusts a few mechanics that pertain to in-game commands. They're small changes in the grand scheme of things but should help improve overall gameplay when the 1.20.3 update makes its arrival.

Here are the patch notes for 1.20.3 pre-release 2:

Command suggestions will now disappear as intended in the command block interface when players unselect the console command field.

Inputs will now appropriately be carried out in the F3+Esc Pause menu even when the game is still paused.

Commands with more than one redirect modifier will no longer ignore the "maxCommandChainLength" parameter.

The "Start Free Snapshot Realm" option and its tooltip will no longer appear while other interfaces are open.

"Player teleports" will now show up as intended in subtitles when an ender pearl lands far away from its thrower.

Renamed arrows' names will now be accurately reflected in the death screen.

The rain texture will now loop correctly during stormy weather.

Decorated pots with loot tables will no longer desync item consumption rates if said item cannot be placed in the pots.

Breeze wind charges can now break decorated pots as intended. They can also break chorus flowers and pointed dripstone blocks upon direct collision.

Fire arrows will no longer set breezes on fire despite being deflected.

The "styled" number format will no longer use the resource location "result."

The backspace key will now work appropriately when renaming an item while using an anvil.

The minecraft:grass item now correctly updates to minecraft:short grass.

As previously noted, version 1.20.3's second pre-release is now available to play. Fans can do so courtesy of the game's official launcher by using the version selector button for Java Edition and choosing the latest snapshot from the list of playable versions.

It remains to be seen whether Bedrock will receive accompanying previews to match these Java pre-releases or if Mojang will simply wait until the 1.20.3 update is released to bring the patch to this version of the game. However, the next few days should clear up any confusion on that front.