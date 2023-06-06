Minecraft 1.20 expected launch timing for all regions explored

Minecraft's latest 1.20 update, titled "Trials and Tales," is almost here. As this year's biggest update for the acclaimed survival game, fan anticipation is mounting. It is expected to release on June 7, 2023, for all platforms. However, many eager players may wish to keep an eye on their clocks to begin updating as soon as possible. Which begs the question: What time does the update drop?

So far, we do not know much besides the official launch day, as developer Mojang has not divulged that specific detail. However, we can still speculate based on past trends.

What time could Minecraft update 1.20 launch across all platforms?

Looking at the releases of previous updates such as 1.19, the new 1.20 "Trials and Tales" update will likely release around a similar time period. In other words, players should stay vigilant from 7.30 AM PT/10.30 AM ET/8 PM IST to 10 AM PT/1 PM ET/10.30 PM IST. Thankfully, what we do know is that "Trials and Tales" will be available on all platforms at the same time.

These updates have always been released simultaneously for all systems. As such, players across different gaming devices will not need to wait. This is further accentuated by Minecraft having crossplay, meaning players can jump into the experience with their friends and enjoy the new update.

What new things can players expect to encounter in 1.20?

Get ready to bring your stories to life, whether you're hatching a sniffer, exploring a cherry grove, trimming your armor, or much more. Mark your calendars and start planning! Your journey is about to begin: The Trails & Tales Update arrives June 7!Get ready to bring your stories to life, whether you're hatching a sniffer, exploring a cherry grove, trimming your armor, or much more. Mark your calendars and start planning! Your journey is about to begin: The Trails & Tales Update arrives June 7! 🎉Get ready to bring your stories to life, whether you're hatching a sniffer, exploring a cherry grove, trimming your armor, or much more. Mark your calendars and start planning! https://t.co/jPNe0nyMdb

1.20 is a surprisingly meaty and important update that adds many new additions. These include new mobs, unique biomes, fresh mechanics, and more. Here is a rundown of a bunch of features:

Archeology: This new mechanic will be available to engage in only around desert temples - for now, at least. Players can dig around these sites to unearth valuables like pot shards and sniffer eggs.

Sniffers: These are ancient creatures that look like camels. They are distinguished by their massive noses that lend them that nickname and six limbs. They can be tamed like other mobs and will help sniff out unique plants and seeds

Camels: These will spawn in desert areas. They are tall like their real-life counterparts meaning zombies cannot hurt players while atop it. Furthermore, two players can ride one camel at the same time. As if that was not enough, camels can even dash to allow crossing minor pits or chasms.

Cherry Blossom biome: A community pick for Minecraft 1.20, this rare biome impresses with its lush pink cherry blossom trees that blanket the area as far as the eye can see.

Bamboo and cherry blossom sets: These new wood sets are another addition to crafting various creations that help players expand their repertoire.

The Trails and Tales update arrives for both Java and Bedrock versions. It will be available on the following platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

