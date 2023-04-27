Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update adds seven new advancements

Minecraft 1.20 may still be some time away from being released, but its betas have enlightened players on what will arrive when the Trails & Tales update is completed. The latest 23w17a snapshot, released on April 26, 2023, introduced more than a few changes and content additions, including sculk sensor tweaks and new in-game music.

In addition to these features, Java Edition has also introduced seven new advancements in snapshot 23w17a. These advancements will ultimately end up in Minecraft 1.20 when it debuts. There should also be Bedrock Edition achievements that reflect these advancements.

Advancements can be acquired in the game by accomplishing certain tasks of varying difficulty.

But what do players have to do to unlock these new advancements?

Minecraft 23w17a's new advancements and their requirements in update 1.20

As one might expect, the Minecraft advancements previewed in snapshot 23w17a coincide with the new content arriving in the 1.20 update.

Primarily, these advancements center on the new sniffer mob as well as features like archeology and armor trimming. There are seven in total at the moment, and certain advancements will only unlock when a previous one has already been obtained.

Regardless, advancements are quite easy to unlock compared to some of their counterparts, so players shouldn't have a tough time figuring things out.

Listed below are each of the new advancements and their requirements:

Smells Interesting - Acquire a sniffer egg.

- Acquire a sniffer egg. Little Sniffs - Feed a snifflet, a baby sniffer. Smells Interesting must also be unlocked first.

- Feed a snifflet, a baby sniffer. Smells Interesting must also be unlocked first. Planting the Past - Plant any seed dug up by a sniffer. Little Sniffs must also be unlocked first.

- Plant any seed dug up by a sniffer. Little Sniffs must also be unlocked first. Respecting the Remnants - Brush a suspicious block (suspicious sand/gravel) and uncover a pottery shard.

- Brush a suspicious block (suspicious sand/gravel) and uncover a pottery shard. Careful Restoration - Make a decorated pot block using four pottery shards in the crafting recipe. Requires Respecting the Remnants to be unlocked first.

- Make a decorated pot block using four pottery shards in the crafting recipe. Requires Respecting the Remnants to be unlocked first. Crafting a New Look - Craft any form of trimmed armor using a smithing table block.

- Craft any form of trimmed armor using a smithing table block. Smithing With Style - Apply each of the following armor trim smithing templates to a piece of armor once: Spire, Snout, Rib, Ward, Silence, Vex, Tide, and Wayfinder. Requires the Crafting a New Look advancement to be unlocked.

It's possible that new advancements may be introduced in future Java Edition snapshots. Minecraft 1.20 still doesn't have a concrete release date so far, but the seven advancements listed above will certainly make their way into the update. More advancements and achievements may still be waiting in the wings, which will give fans even more fun tasks to accomplish to complete their list.

Sure, not every player enjoys completing achievements and advancements in the game, but they are oftentimes given out for simply playing the game.

Whatever the case may be, advancements are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to new content arriving in the Trails & Tales update. There is certainly plenty to look forward to when Minecraft 1.20 makes its appearance by the end of Spring 2023.

Poll : 0 votes