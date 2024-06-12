Minecraft 1.21: Best weapons and armor for trial chambers

Minecraft 1.21's marquee addition is the trial chambers, a new generated structure found in the Overworld that carries plenty of combat challenges and more than a few riches. Players can amp up the challenge by activating an ominous trial within the chambers, but before fans ever set foot in these structures, they'll want to be sure they're well-equipped.

While trial chambers are considered mid-level challenges in Minecraft, according to Mojang, it doesn't hurt to examine the best weapons players can bring on their adventures into these structures. Fans can always use the best kit of weapons/armor to suit them, but the following gear should provide quality results in trial chambers.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

What are the best weapons and armor to use in Minecraft 1.21's trial chambers?

Netherite Armor

Netherite armor offers top-of-the-line protection in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Recommended Enchantments: Mending, Protection/Projectile Protection, Feather Falling, Unbreaking

When it comes to the best possible protection in general for Minecraft 1.21, netherite armor is the pick. Players don't necessarily need netherite armor to be effective in trial chambers. However, it ensures that fans won't take damage easily while exploring the structure and battling its myriad mobs, especially if players are willing to enchant their netherite gear before heading into the chambers.

Since many hostile mobs found within trial chambers utilize projectiles, enchantments like Projectile Protection can be a huge help. Moreover, to help negate the fall damage that the breeze mob's wind charge projectiles can cause, Feather Falling is a recommended boot enchantment worth considering.

Netherite Sword

A Netherite sword can be hard to beat when it comes to tackling trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

Recommended Enchantments: Smite, Fire Aspect, Looting, Mending, Sharpness, Unbreaking

Like netherite armor, using a netherite sword in Minecraft's trial chambers isn't a necessity so to speak. However, it does stand out as one of the best melee options available. Some enemies like the breeze are effectively immune to projectiles, so players taking on trial spawner blocks will want to react accordingly by having a powerful melee weapon at the ready.

Enchantments like Smite can also help deal with the various undead mobs created by trial spawners, Sharpness can add more melee damage in general, and Mending/Unbreaking help ensure that players don't break their sword in the middle of an excursion.

Crossbow

Crossbows can help deal with non-breeze enemies in trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

Recommended Enchantments: Multishot, Quick Charge, Mending, Unbreaking

Even though projectiles don't work on the breeze in Minecraft's trial chambers, many other hostile mobs can be spawned by the structure's trial spawners. With that in mind, and considering the way that trial chambers' layouts generate, having a ranged weapon is still a good idea. This is where a crossbow can come in particularly handy, especially with the right enchantments.

With enchantments like Multishot and Quick Charge, players can reload their crossbow quickly and hit multiple targets if need be, which can be helpful for taking on groups of enemies, particularly in ominous trials.