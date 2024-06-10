Minecraft 1.21 brings first ever block that automatically throws potions and projectiles

Mojang Studios has introduced several brand-new features with the Minecraft 1.21 update. From automated crafting with the crafter block to multiplayer challenges and rewards with trial spawners and vaults, the upcoming installment will pack a lot of content. Additionally, it will also bring the first-ever block that throws potions at players.

Previously, only dispensers could throw items, but they needed to be manually fed by players. Witches were the only mob that threw potions toward the player. With the Minecraft 1.21 update, however, the developers added ominous trial spawners that will throw potions and projectiles.

Ominous trial spawners in Minecraft 1.21 become the first block that throws potions and projectiles

Ominous trial spawner is essentially a more powerful variant of regular trial spawner that will be added with the Minecraft 1.21 update. This block is different from regular spawners since it summons hostile mobs only if a player approaches it. Furthermore, it detects the number of players and spawns a certain number of hostile mobs.

However, in its ominous state, it will not only spawn mobs with armor or weapons, but it will also throw various kinds of potions and projectiles toward the player. The block throws a lingering potion or a projectile weapon every eight seconds. The item will first be displayed as an entity right above the ominous trial spawner before being thrown either toward the player or a mob that was summoned by the block.

Here is a list of potions that the ominous trial spawner can throw:

Wind Charging

Oozing

Infestation

Weaving

Strength

Speed

Slow Falling

Here is a list of projectiles the ominous trial spawner can shoot:

Arrow

Arrow of Poison

Arrow of Slowness 4

Fire charge

Wind charge

How to witness new ominous trial spawners throwing potions and projectiles?

The Minecraft 1.21 update significantly alters the bad omen status effect's mechanic. Rather than being inflicted on a player automatically, the effect is now contained in the new ominous bottle. This bottle can be obtained not only by killing a raid captain but also from normal trial vaults and ominous trial vaults found in trial chambers.

If players enter a trial chamber with the bad omen effect and approach a trial spawner, the spawner and all others in the structure will become ominous, change colors, and initiate the ominous trial event in Minecraft.

The ominous trial spawners will summon considerably stronger hostile mobs and even hurl negative potions at the player, challenging them even more. However, it is worth mentioning that the trial spawner will also reward players once they defeat all the hostile mobs it summoned.