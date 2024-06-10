Minecraft 1.21 Pocket Edition release date - When is Tricky Trials releasing for mobile devices?

Minecraft's 1.21 update, known by its official name of the Tricky Trials update, is rapidly approaching its release date. However, the update is being released across multiple platforms including computers, consoles, and mobile devices. Those playing on mobile may be wondering when Tricky Trials will be arriving for Pocket Edition. Fortunately, the Pocket Edition version has the same June 13, 2024, release date as other platforms.

Although many players still use the name "Pocket Edition" for mobile versions of Minecraft, the original Pocket Edition was phased out in favor of a mobile-compatible port of Bedrock Edition. As such, the mobile version of the game follows most Bedrock conventions, including Minecraft 1.21 update's release date of June 13 across all Java and Bedrock Edition-compatible platforms.

Will the Pocket Edition version of Minecraft 1.21 differ from other platforms?

The Tricky Trials update is roughly the same across Java and Bedrock platforms (Image via Mojang)

Although there are small differences between Minecraft's Java and Bedrock Editions on a micro level with regard to gameplay and user experience, the 1.21 update should introduce the same great content on mobile devices that it's bringing to consoles and computers. This includes the eponymous trial chambers, the breeze and bogged mobs, the mace, and much more content.

Trending

As a mobile version that runs on the Bedrock C++ codebase, the Minecraft Pocket Edition that players are now familiar with should operate almost exactly like the versions of the game seen on Windows PCs and consoles. Any 1.21 update content that players can find on other platforms, they should be able to find on Pocket Edition, barring any unforeseen glitches or hiccups post-release.

Thanks to extensive player testing in recent Minecraft Java snapshots and Bedrock's previews, Mojang has had plenty of help eliminating problematic bugs thanks to the efforts of the community. Problems may arise for the 1.21 update post-launch as no quality assurance testing process is perfect, but players should have a relatively smooth experience when update 1.21 is released.

For an optimal experience, Pocket Edition players may want to ensure they have plenty of storage space on their mobile device to ensure that the Minecraft 1.21 update can be downloaded swiftly and effortlessly, and it doesn't hurt to update your operating system just to be on the safe side. The Pocket Edition iteration of the Tricky Trials update should be ready to go, but being prepared can pay off.

The promotional artwork for the soundtrack of the 1.21 Tricky Trials featuring the trial chamber structure in its artwork (Image via Mojang)

Whatever the case, those on mobile devices won't have to wait much longer for the Tricky Trials update to make its grand debut. Fortunately, with a few days left, you still have time to prepare your worlds and plan for what content in the update you'll check out first.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback