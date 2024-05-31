When is the next Minecraft Pocket Edition update releasing? Latest release date update by Mojang

Minecraft finally revealed the release date for the upcoming Tricky Trials update. The much-awaited update is coming to both Java Edition and Bedrock Edition on June 13, 2024. This means that all the versions of the game will be getting the update on the same date, including the Pocket Edition, which is Bedrock Edition.

The Minecraft 1.21 update is one of the biggest the game has seen in recent years. Fans are beyond excited and rightfully so.

Let’s take a look at all the great things the Pocket Edition will also be getting in this massive update.

Tricky Trials for the Minecraft Pocket Edition

Minecraft Tricky Trials update is coming on June 13 (Image via Mojang Studios)

While Minecraft Pocket Edition is made for mobile devices that are not too powerful, the game will be getting all the features of the Tricky Trials update that other versions of the game are getting.

One of the best things that this update brings to the title is the Breeze, a new hostile mob that can be found in the dangerous trial chambers. The trial chambers will be filled with dangerous mobs and valuable treasures.

The treasures will be locked in the vault in Minecraft, a new block that’s coming with this update. The vault is truly unique as it can be opened only once by a player. This means that every user can open the vault once.

When opening the vault, players need a special key called the "trial key" which can be found in the trial chamber. This means that after defeating the mobs in this dangerous place, players will have to do some treasure hunting.

The Breeze is an interesting mob. It is very similar to the Blaze found in the Nether castle. But unlike the Blaze, the Breeze attacks using wind instead of fire. Defeating it will be a challenge, but it also drops the wind charge and the breeze rod, making the challenge worth it.

The breeze rod can be used to make the powerful new weapon mace. The mace requires two items to craft; a breeze rod that works as the handle and the heavy core block that becomes the head of the mace.

While the mace is a powerful weapon, the developers have made using it interesting. The impact of the mace can be increased when it is used from a height. The higher someone smashes the mace from, the more the damage.

All of these things are going to make the Pocket Edition more fun. Again, the Tricky Trials update drops on June 13, 2024.

