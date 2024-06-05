Minecraft 1.21's wind burst enchantment receives a big balance change in the pre-release 1

Mojang Studios recently changed the wind burst enchantment's effect in Java Edition with the Minecraft 1.21 pre-release 1. As developers have entered the pre-release phase, they are now bringing small yet important changes to the update before releasing it on June 13, 2024. In the first pre-release they introduced several changes including how the new enchantment will work.

Here is everything to know about how wind burst enchantment changed in Minecraft 1.21 pre-release 1.

How Mojang Studios changed wind burst enchantment in the Minecraft 1.21 update pre-release 1

The wind burst enchantment's launch power changed

Previously, there was a disparity between Java Edition and Bedrock Edition based on the wind burst's launch height. This particular disparity has been resolved in the latest pre-release of Java Edition. Mojang Studios has matched the launch speed to Bedrock Edition.

The primary change is that players will now get launched up to seven blocks with every level of wind burst enchantment. This means that the highest height players can achieve with the enchantment will be 21 blocks.

Though this change was made in Minecraft 1.21 pre-release 1, Mojang Studios mentioned it in the pre-release 3's patch notes.

How to obtain wind burst and how it use it?

Ominous trial vault has a small chance of containing wind burst enchantment. (Image via Mojang Studios)

First, you must learn that there is a brand new ominous event in Minecraft 1.21's trial chambers. This event turns regular trial spawners into their ominous variants and can only be activated if you enter the trial chamber structure with a bad omen effect.

Once this ominous event begins, players must fight stronger hostile mobs from ominous trial spawners to obtain an ominous trial key. This key can unlock the rare ominous trial vaults present in the trial chamber. The ominous vault will have a 6% chance of giving an enchanted book that can have the new wind burst enchantment.

The enchantment can then be applied to the new mace weapon, which is crafted with a heavy core (also found in ominous vaults) and breeze rods (obtained by killing breezes).

Wind burst enchantment applied on the mace. (Image via Mojang Studios)

As the name implies, wind burst enchantment allows the mace to release a powerful blast of wind whenever players hit an entity. This enables players to get knocked back along with the entity.

Hence, the enchantment can be used effectively to jump, deal critical damage, and get a jump boost. When gamers time their jumps with the wind burst power up, they can continue using Mace's smash attacks to take down enemies.

