Minecraft 1.21 Pre-release 1 patch notes: Leashable boats, portable ender pearls, and more

Minecraft 1.21 update is finally nearing its official release, as Mojang has revealed the first pre-release for the Tricky Trials update. Usually, pre-releases mainly offer bug fixes related to major features, but Mojang has brought several exciting changes and features with 1.21 Pre-release 1 this time.

With Minecraft 1.21 Pre-release 1, players can now use their leashes on boats and transfer ender pearls to other dimensions. Previously, both features didn't work as intended, but now they are finally fixed. Along with these two major fixes, Mojang also reverted a Fire Aspect enchantment parity that was going to be part of the Minecraft 1.21 update. However, developers have confirmed that it will return in a future release.

Additionally, the mace's attack speed has been changed. Let's go over all the changes and fixes in Minecraft 1.21 Pre-release 1.

Minecraft 1.21 Pre-release 1 patch notes: All you need to know

New features

Ominous Trial Spawner

Mobs removed by a Trial Spawner converting to Ominous state now drop any items they previously picked up from the ground

Changes

There are some changes to the new Minecraft weapon mace and portals:

Mace attack speed has been changed to 0.6

Doors of different materials can now form a double door

Ender Pearls that are thrown through portals can now teleport players to a different dimension than the one they are currently in

It is now possible to ride entities such as Horses or Minecarts through portals

When riding entities through portals, the delay before teleporting is not applied

Technical changes

Data Pack version is now 46

Removed the entitiesWithPassengersCanUsePortals gamerule that was introduced last snapshot. Entity with passengers being able to use portals is now the default behavior.

Report data generator now includes information about network packets

The game will now store reports from failed chunks' loads and saves in the debug directory

Server links

There are some generic-use link names, like "Support" or "Website", without any special functionality

Data pack versions 42 through 46

Added new configurable fields to jigsaw structures and single_pool_element types

Enchantments

Level-based values

lookup

A Level-Based Value type that maps a list of values to specific levels, and applies a fallback if the level is greater than the number of values supplied. Fields:

values - A list of values indexed by level - 1 to apply, if present

fallback - A fallback Level-Based Value to apply if the level is greater than the size of values

Effect Conditions

Unlike with loot tables, all effect conditions need to be inline objects and cannot be references.

Tags

Block tags

fire_aspect_lightable has been removed

With this snapshot, we are temporarily removing the functionality of lighting blocks on fire using the Fire Aspect enchantment, as we want to refine it further. This functionality will be reintroduced in a later release.

Loot Tables

Conditions

random_chance_with_enchanted_bonus

chance: field has been removed

unenchanted_chance: new field for the chance for an unenchanted item

enchanted_chance: new field for the chance for an enchanted item - a Level-Based Value

Structures

Added liquid_settings field to structures of type minecraft:jigsaw. Possible values:

apply_waterlogging: If any waterloggable block overlaps with existing water, it will become waterlogged

ignore_waterlogging: Will not waterlog any waterloggable blocks that overlap existing water

Default value is apply_waterlogging

Added optional field override_liquid_settings to single_pool_element element type

Same possible values as the liquid_settings in jigsaw structures

Overrides the inherited liquid settings from the parent jigsaw structure while generating this pool element

Bugs fixed in Minecraft 1.21 Pre-release 1

A long list of bugs has been addressed in Minecraft 1.21 Pre-release 1. This release has fixed another twelve-year-old bug, improved trial chamber generation, and more:

MC-902 - The end obsidian platform resets every time entities go through the end portal, which can cause blocks to be deleted

MC-50612 - Command blocks do not update when you place them near any source of power

MC-97087 - Attributes won't work in main hand if they were in offhand

MC-114566 - Can't teleport back to the central island with End Gateway Portal on outer End islands

MC-148741 - Selection boxes in some screens are misaligned in comparison with their text

MC-160140 - Shulker boxes on the obsidian platform are destroyed and do not drop when a player enters the End

MC-169698 - Blocks within igloo basements can generate waterlogged when generating in close proximity to water

MC-170907 - Network position deltas are processed relative to a wrong point

MC-172031 - Throwing an ender pearl into a Nether or End portal often has no effect

MC-191591 - Saddles lose their NBT data when equipped on horses, zombie horses, skeleton horses, mules, or donkeys via right-clicking

MC-265583 - Incorrect pluralization for skin customization strings for pants

MC-265818 - The "gamerule.doVinesSpread.description" string consists of grammatically incorrect word usage

MC-266140 - The "Open link" button within the realms menu is improperly capitalized

MC-266471 - Trial chambers can intersect aquifers, causing some blocks inside the structure to be waterlogged

MC-267050 - Chat disabled strings are missing verbs

MC-267071 - The word "packs" within the "download.pack.failed" string is always pluralized

MC-267474 - Strings referencing the player's off hand are inconsistently spelled

MC-267954 - World upgrade and downgrade realms strings are improperly capitalized

MC-268023 - The "selectWorld.experimental.details.title" string displayed within the experimental features details menu is improperly capitalized

MC-268185 - Copper grates in trial chambers are waterlogged

MC-269921 - Wind charges can be thrown though corners

MC-270181 - Wind charges go through an entity if it is close to a player

MC-270572 - Programmer Art resource pack duplicates some GUI texture files

MC-270649 - The width of challenge advancements header is calculated in relation to the slash formatting of progress counter, causing overlap in some languages

MC-270795 - Mobs despawned by Ominous Trial Spawners can delete picked-up items

MC-270821 - Regular Trial Spawners spawn the first mob with Ominous Trial equipment if they were last active as Ominous

MC-270981 - View Bobbing toggle is not available in Accessibility Settings

MC-271870 - random_chance_with_looting function base value is for enchantment level 1

MC-271897 - End Portal makes items disappear

MC-271929 - Applying multiple layers of "using_converts_to" will produce ghost items

MC-271971 - Wind Charges sometimes don't prevent fall damage

MC-272014 - Ender Dragon death animation is broken since 20w22a (and broken again in 20w45a)

MC-272038 - The error "Can't access registry ResourceKey[minecraft:root / minecraft:game_event]" is sometimes in the log file

MC-272053 - The "armor_effectiveness" effect does not work with projectiles or indirect damage

MC-272073 - Item displays with billboard and rotation values create major visual bug

MC-272079 - Medium/small Slimes and magma cube's attack reach is too short

MC-272198 - Shulkers' models sometimes appear offset upon end-city generation

MC-272253 - The strength of the riptide enchantment is increased when holding tridents enchanted with riptide in both hands

MC-272258 - block.portal.travel sound now plays when teleporting to a different dimension using commands

MC-272264 - Narrator button in Accessibility Settings doesn't update upon pressing Ctrl+B

MC-272267 - "Changes the blurriness of menu background" lacks punctuation

MC-272279 - Resource packs containing TrueType fonts fail to load on x64 macOS systems

MC-272308 - Axolots can be attached to new leads when being already leashed

MC-272311 - The enchantment glint sometimes doesn't render in interfaces and first person

MC-272313 - The game crashes when attempting to open the realms menu

MC-272315 - Serial comma is missing from the entitiesWithPassengersCanUsePortals game rule description

MC-272322 - When you are riding an entity through portals, you and the entity may teleport to the wrong place

MC-272328 - entitiesWithPassengersCanUsePortals game rule description is missing the proper term capitalization

MC-272329 - Riding an entity into portals may cause the game to softlock

MC-272333 - The gamerule spawnRadius doesn't work anymore on respawn (always respawn at the same place)

MC-272339 - Holding crossbows in both hands stacks quick charge

MC-272342 - Typo in mining fatigue attribute ID 'minecraft:effect.minining_fatigue'

MC-272343 - Ender pearls don't work when riding an entity

MC-272344 - When teleported by an ender pearl, the "portal noise fades" sound is played

MC-272347 - Upgrading from before 24w21a doesn't update structures saved by structure blocks

MC-272355 - Ellipsis text is stringified within NBT text formatter list truncation

MC-272361 - Minecarts and Passengers offset from block when riding through portals

MC-272364 - Players spawn one block above the obsidian platform when entering an end portal

MC-272365 - Inventory Images of All Banners are Completely White

MC-272369 - Can respawn in a solid block with default spawnpoint

MC-272374 - 24w21b will not upgrade attribute_modifiers from previous versions

MC-272399 - Primed TNT entities can't go through an End portal anymore

MC-272400 - Shield in Inventory with Banner Shows as White

MC-272403 - Portal linking chunk loading changes

MC-272406 - Crash when zombie tries to spawn second reinforcement

MC-272408 - set_attributes item modifier can add the same attribute modifier twice

MC-272424 - Chunks occasionally have large dark areas in the sky

MC-272427 - Flame, power, punch, and piercing enchantments no longer work on the last use of the item

MC-272430 - Breaking a Carrot/Warped Fungus on a Stick gives a damaged Fishing Rod

MC-272438 - End crystal entities can't go through an End portal anymore

MC-272442 - Comparator output of jukebox no longer persists on music disc finish

MC-272445 - Command blocks made from Ctrl + Pick Block do not activate on first try

MC-272469 - When the wind charge, fireball, or shulker bullet is in the lava, it will continue to make a high-loudness noise

MC-272490 - @n can select dying entities, unlike @e

MC-272515 - Component-Modified Saddles get their components wiped when dispensed onto a horse, mule, or camel.

