Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update brings changes to how players travel through Nether portals

Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update is in its last development stages. Mojang recently released the first pre-release version of the patch. Since the update has now left the snapshot stage, players can expect it to drop in a couple of weeks from now. Despite being a pre-release, the developers have added a major change in how portals work.

Here is everything to know about the Nether portals changes coming to Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update.

Nether portal changes introduced in Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update pre-release 1

Ender Pearls teleport players through portals

Ender pearls can teleport player through the Nether portal to the other dimension (Image via Mojang Studios)

Ender pearls are one of the most fascinating items players can use in Minecraft. These items can be obtained from chest loot or by killing Enderman. When a player throws one ender pearl, they get teleported to wherever that pearl lands.

Previously, when players used to throw an ender pearl towards a Nether portal, the pearl went through the portal and landed on the other side in the Overworld itself. This meant players couldn't throw them to the Nether realm itself.

In Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update pre-release 1, however, Mojang has added the feature for ender pearls to go through the Nether portal and directly teleport players to the other dimension, instead of landing on the other side of the portal in the Overworld itself.

Players can ride horses and minecarts through the Nether portal

Players can teleport through the Nether portal with their horses while riding them (Image via Mojang Studios)

Though it is not recommended to take a pet horse to the Nether, many players have tried to do so. Previously, whenever players tried to take their horse through the Nether portal, they had to dismount from the mob for it to go through.

This has changed with the latest Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update pre-release 1. Mojang changed certain features so players can teleport to the Nether realm with their horses without the need to dismount from them. Additionally, the delay before teleporting both entities to the other realm is not applied when players ride the horse.

Another unique feature the developers have added is that minecarts can directly go through the Nether portal and enter a different dimension than the one they were in previously. This means players can create railway systems with minecarts that can enter or come out of the Nether through the portal.

