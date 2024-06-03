Minecraft 1.21 update is adding extremely rare music discs

Minecraft 1.21, also known as Tricky Trials, is bringing along some new musical tracks as is expected of a major content update. Three of these can be obtained in the music disc form like some of their predecessors, but obtaining them without commands or the use of creative mode won't be an easy task; these new discs have pretty low appearance rates.

The three new Minecraft 1.21 music discs are named after their respective tracks: Creator by Lena Raine, Precipice by Aaron Cherof, and a Creator (Music Box) reprise also by Lena Raine. As one might expect, if players want to find these new rare music discs, they'll have to head into the namesake trial chambers of the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update.

Every new Minecraft 1.21 music disc and where to find them

Finding Minecraft 1.21's new music discs will require some trial chamber exploration (Image via Mojang)

Although finding the three new music discs in Minecraft 1.21 will require players to explore trial chambers, they won't all be found in the same containers. Each disc is found in a different storage block, some of which players will need to activate an ominous trial to find. Moreover, due to their low appearance rate, fans may need to find multiple trial chambers before one or more of the discs can be found.

Regardless, Minecraft players can learn where to find each new music disc as well as their accompanying appearance rates in containers listed below:

Creator Music Disc - Only found by opening ominous vaults, which are created by activating an ominous trial in trial chambers. This is achieved by consuming an ominous bottle to receive the Bad Omen status effect and then entering the trial chamber. Players can then defeat an ominous trial spawner and use an ominous key to open the ominous vault. There is a 7.5% chance that this music disc will be dispensed by the ominous vault block once opened.

- Only found by opening ominous vaults, which are created by activating an ominous trial in trial chambers. This is achieved by consuming an ominous bottle to receive the Bad Omen status effect and then entering the trial chamber. Players can then defeat an ominous trial spawner and use an ominous key to open the ominous vault. There is a 7.5% chance that this music disc will be dispensed by the ominous vault block once opened. Precipice Music Disc - Found in standard vaults that are unlocked with trial keys obtained from defeating regular trial spawner blocks. It can also be found in reward chests scattered throughout trial chambers. The Precipice disc has a 3.6% chance of being dispensed when a standard vault is opened.

- Found in standard vaults that are unlocked with trial keys obtained from defeating regular trial spawner blocks. It can also be found in reward chests scattered throughout trial chambers. The Precipice disc has a 3.6% chance of being dispensed when a standard vault is opened. Creator (Music Box) Music Disc - Found only in pots in trial chamber corridors. Have a 1.4% chance to be found in Java Edition, while having a 0.8% chance of appearing in corridor pots in Bedrock Edition.

As noted above, these discs won't be easy to find, but determined players who explore multiple trial chambers might just be rewarded. Once fans have found these new and rare music discs, they might be worth a spin on a jukebox block to hear some of the tracks that the Minecraft 1.21 update has introduced.

