Minecraft 1.21 update is adding a fast and easy way to move villagers 

With the recent release of the latest snapshots and the first-ever Minecraft 1.21 pre-release update, it is evident that the Tricky Trials has not only introduced new features but also brought several quality-of-life changes to existing features. Pre-release 1 for the Tricky Trials update has introduced a couple of features no one saw coming.

One such feature has made moving villagers over long distances a bit easier. Previously, this was a tedious task that every player who aimed to create a trading hall or villager breeder had to go through. The new update's QoL changes make this job more manageable.

In this article, we will delve into the new features of the Minecraft Tricky Trials update that make moving villagers easier.

Transporting villagers has been made easier with the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trial update

With the ability to pick up a profession and trade items based on it, Minecraft villagers are arguably the most important mobs. The usual plans of every player in survival mode require them to transport one or more villagers at least once.

As per the Minecraft 1.21 pre-release 1, a new feature allows players to pull a boat using a lead, just like they can with several mobs. This is particularly useful because players can now make two villagers sit in a boat and transport both of them at once, as the front seat, previously occupied by the player rowing the boat, is now free.

Additionally, the efficiency of using boats to transport villagers can be further optimized by the player sitting in a boat themselves with another villager on the back, transporting a total of three at once.

Currently, a leashed boat with villagers in it, paired with a flat road made of ice blocks, is the quickest way of moving mobs in the game. However, this method can be very laborious.

Minecraft 1.21 features to look forward to

The breeze in the trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

The Tricky Trials update also comes paired with another quality-of-life change: players can throw ender pearls into Nether portals to teleport to the other dimension. But the update's main feature is the trial chambers structure generated underground in the Overworld.

The structure serves as an arena for players to battle it out against strong mobs, including the recently introduced breeze. The breeze has one of the most unpredictable movements in the game, jumping around the player while launching wind charge attacks at them.

Going through the troubles this structure presents is justified by the loot it has to offer. The structure has a new kind of loot block called the vault, which dispenses valuable loot when unlocked using a trial key. What makes the vault unique is that it can only be unlocked once by a player, allowing each player to get a chance to loot the same vault on a server.

