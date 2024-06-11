Minecraft 1.21 update name, date, Java and Bedrock Edition update methods, and more

Minecraft's 1.21 update, now known by its official name Tricky Trials, is rapidly approaching its release date of June 13, 2024. The update is set to introduce a structure called the trial chamber and several other additions, including new copper/tuff blocks, a mace weapon, an automatic crafter block, a reworked Bad Omen effect, two new mobs, and much, much more.

With its release date just a few days away, it doesn't hurt to examine the general aspects of the 1.21 update, including how it was named, its release date across platforms, and the methods of downloading it across various platforms.

Examining the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update

1.21 Update Name

Minecraft's 1.21 update is officially named the Tricky Trials update (Image via Mojang)

As previously noted, the Minecraft 1.21 update was announced by its full name, Tricky Trials, in May 2024. The name is clearly thematically centered on the arrival of the update's trial chambers, which present new combat challenges and mobs to face in various combat trials. However, these trials pay off, as players can obtain trial keys from them to open vaults for plenty of loot.

The "tricky" aspect of the update's name may also be tied to the dastardly nature of the update's new breeze mobs, found in trial chambers. These adversaries are capable of leaping considerable distances to avoid attacks. Their wind charge projectiles can change the state of certain redstone-compatible blocks, making them pretty tricky indeed.

Tricky Trials' Release Date

Minecraft 1.21 is slated for a June 13, 2024, release date (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft 1.21's release date is set for June 13, 2024. This remains a constant for both primary editions of the game (Java and Bedrock) and all of their currently supported platforms, including computers, consoles, and mobile devices.

No matter how players are enjoying the game, they'll gain access to the 1.21 update on the same day across any platform. This ensures that no player feels left out of the launch day for the Tricky Trials update, and they can all dive into the new content as a community together.

Moreover, this ensures that all Bedrock Edition platforms are cross-compatible with each other in multiplayer upon the update's release, so fans can enjoy Tricky Trials together on consoles, PCs, and mobile devices.

Download methods for the Minecraft 1.21 update

Java Edition

Minecraft Java players can easily update the game via the game's official launcher (Image via Mojang)

For Minecraft: Java Edition players, updating to the Tricky Trials update is as easy as opening the official launcher client and pressing a button. As long as fans are connected to the internet, they can use the launcher to download the files, folders, and other assets necessary to update to version 1.21 in very little time.

You can update to Java Edition 1.21 with these steps:

If you haven't already, download the official launcher client from Minecraft.net and install it. Then, open it. Select Java Edition from the game list to the left of the window. Ensure that the button to the left of the green Install/Play button reads "Latest Release" and then click on the green button. Once the 1.21 update is available, the launcher will automatically download the necessary assets and run the game.

Bedrock Edition

Updating Bedrock Edition is a bit different depending on platform (Image via Microsoft)

Since Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is used across a variety of platforms, it requires a slightly different update process, depending on what device players are using. Fortunately, updating to version 1.21 is a fairly simple process regardless of platform, so players won't have to spend too much time worrying about updates and can focus on enjoying Tricky Trials' new content.

You can update to version 1.21 on Bedrock Edition using the steps below, depending on platform:

Xbox One and Series X|S: Go to "My Apps & Games" and highlight Minecraft. Then, press your options. Select "Manage game & addons" and then "Updates." Select any applicable updates to add to your download queue.

Go to "My Apps & Games" and highlight Minecraft. Then, press your options. Select "Manage game & addons" and then "Updates." Select any applicable updates to add to your download queue. PlayStation 4: If the game doesn't update automatically, select its thumbnail and press your Options button. Then, select "Check for Updates".

If the game doesn't update automatically, select its thumbnail and press your Options button. Then, select "Check for Updates". Windows: Open the Microsoft Store app on your PC and select your library. Then, either click the "Get Updates" button or the Games button. Select the game and press the update button next to its listing.

Open the Microsoft Store app on your PC and select your library. Then, either click the "Get Updates" button or the Games button. Select the game and press the update button next to its listing. Nintendo Switch: From your home menu, select the game and press either the + or - button. Select "Software Update" and then "Via the Internet" to add the update to your download queue.

From your home menu, select the game and press either the + or - button. Select "Software Update" and then "Via the Internet" to add the update to your download queue. Android/iOS: Open up Google Play or the Apple App Store and search for the game. Open its resulting store page and tap the Update button.

With a few days left until Tricky Trials debuts, players still have time to prepare for the update. It might not be a bad idea to hop into a world or server and collect resources and equip the best possible gear; the trial chambers and much more await on June 13, 2024.