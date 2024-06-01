Minecraft 1.21 update new blocks: List of all blocks coming to the game

Mojang Studios will soon drop the Minecraft 1.21 update on June 13, 2024. Ever since October 2023, the developers have announced features that they will be adding with the update. As usual, they will be adding a bunch of new blocks that players can use. While some of them have special features, others are purely for building purposes.

Here is a list of every new block coming to the Minecraft 1.21 update.

Note: Building blocks like copper and tuff have been bunched together since there are too many of them.

List of blocks coming to Minecraft 1.21 update

1) Copper and Tuff building blocks

Copper and tuff building blocks (Image via Mojang Studios)

With nearly every update, the developers include new building blocks. These have no particular use and can be utilized by players to construct unique structures. With Minecraft 1.21 update, Mojang Studios has released new building blocks made of copper and tuff.

While copper already had a few building blocks, the developers added new variants like doors, trapdoors, grates, and chiseled. On the other hand, tuff blocks did not have much use in the game. Hence, new brick blocks known as tuff bricks will be introduced. They have a distinct texture that gives the 2D block more depth.

2) Copper bulb

Copper bulb (Image via Mojang Studios)

Apart from copper building blocks, Mojang Studios will also release copper bulbs in Minecraft 1.21 update. This block is a brand-new light-emitting block that can be crafted with three copper blocks, one flame rod, and one redstone dust. Other than that, they naturally generate only in the trial chambers.

Copper bulbs can be lit by a redstone-activated block, such as a button or a lever. Because it is composed of copper, the block may oxidize and lose some of its light levels. Additionally, the oxidation can be scraped off from an axe.

3) Crafter

Crafter (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the first new features that Mojang Studios revealed for the Minecraft 1.21 update in October 2023 was the Crafter block. This block can automatically craft and drop any item in the world when a redstone signal is passed through it.

Since the block brings automated crafting, it instantly became a fan-favorite. It can be used in various redstone contraptions to further automate different processes in the game.

4) Heavy core

Heavy Core (Image via Mojang Studios)

Heavy core is a special new block coming to Minecraft 1.21 update. This can only be obtained from the ominous trial vault and has only one use as of this writing.

Heavy core can be crafted with a breeze rod to craft the new mace weapon. The new hammer-like weapon might be the slowest in the game, but it has interesting damage mechanics.

5) Trial spawner/ominous trial spawner

Trial spawner (Image via Mojang Studios)

A brand-new type of spawner block will also be added with the Minecraft 1.21 update. Trial chambers will be the only places where the new trial spawners are formed.

In addition to summoning hostiles, trial spawners also have special features that no other block in the game does. It can detect the number of players approaching and summons the appropriate number of hostile mobs. This function is brand new and presents a reasonable challenge to several players at once. After the fight, the block enters a cooldown and awards players with loot.

If a player approaches a trial spawner when they are under the bad omen status effect, the spawner will enter the ominous state. In this state, the block will start spawning stronger hostile mobs.

6) Trial vault/ominous trial vault

Ominous trial vault (Image via Mojang Studios)

When players defeat the trial spawners, there is a small chance of it dropping a trial key. They can open the new trial vault blocks located in the trial chambers. When unlocked, these blocks will reward players with valuable loot.

If a player defeats an ominous trial spawner, the block has a small chance of dropping an ominous trial key, which unlocks an even rarer ominous trial vault. As mentioned previously, Heavy core is a new rare block that can only be obtained from ominous trial vaults.

