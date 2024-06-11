Minecraft 1.21 update time: Expected timings for major regions based on previous updates

Mojang Studios recently announced the Minecraft 1.21 update's release date. After months of developing the update, they are finally ready to release all the new features that come with it. Players will be able to explore the new trial chambers, fight the new breeze and bogged mobs, craft the new mace, tinker with the crafter block, and much more.

While they have announced the Minecraft 1.21 update's release date to be June 13, 2024, Mojang Studios has not yet revealed the exact time when the update will go live. However, we can find out an estimated release time window for it based on previous patterns.

Minecraft 1.21 update: Release date and time window for major regions

Trending

Minecraft 1.21 update's release date was announced in Mojang Studios' monthly YouTube video where the developers share news related to their games. Agnes Larsson, game director at the company, was featured in the video and announced that the 1.21 update would be released on June 13, 2024.

As per usual, Mojang Studios did not give any information about the exact release time of the update. However, there is a way to get an estimated time window.

Minecraft has a long history of updates throughout the years. In the last few years, these updates have been released at particular time windows. For example, 1.17, 1.18, 1,19, and 1.20 updates have been released somewhere around between 3 and 5 pm GMT (8:30 and 10:30 pm IST). From this information, we can speculate on the approximate time window for the 1.21 update release.

Here is the expected release time window for Minecraft 1.21 update in major regions:

8:30-10:30 pm IST

3-5 pm GMT

4-6 pm BST

11 am - 1 pm EDT

8 - 10 am PDT

10 am - 12 pm CST

12 - 2 am JST

1 - 3 am AEST

Here is a countdown timer that showcases the expected time of release for the new update:

Another interesting fact that solidifies the release time window of the 1.21 update is that Mojang Studios' headquarters is situated in Redmond, Washington, USA, which falls under the PDT time zone. Hence, the office could open early at around 8:00 am PDT, which then converts to 3:00 pm GMT and 8:30 pm IST.

In conclusion, players will need to patiently wait for the Minecraft 1.21 update to be released on all platforms and devices on June 13, 2024. They can keep updating the game's product pages on various store apps or try restarting its official game launcher to check whether Mojang Studios has dropped the update.