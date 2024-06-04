Minecraft 1.21 update will make How Did We Get Here advancement even more difficult to get

The Minecraft 1.21 update is scheduled to be released on June 13, 2024, introducing six new status effects alongside features like trial chambers, trial spawners, crafter, breeze, etc. However, these status effects will make one particular advancement even more difficult than it already is. The name of the advancement is How Did We Get Here.

Here is everything to know about how the advancement will get more difficult after the release of the Minecraft 1.21 update.

How Did We Get Here advancement is about to become much more difficult after Minecraft 1.21 update

Six new status effects that are coming with Minecraft 1.21 update

Six new status effects are named with the new update: Raid Omen, Trial Omen, Infested, Oozing, Weaving, and Wind Charged.

The first two, Raid and Trial, are part of the Bad Omen status effect, which is getting a massive change in the 1.21 update. A pillager raid captain will drop a new ominous bottle that will give players the bad omen. When players enter a village, the effect will change to Raid Omen. Similarly, if they enter a trial chamber, the effect will change to a Trial Omen.

The other four effects, Infested, Oozing, Weaving, and Wind Charged, are effects players can either get from their respective potions or from ominous trial spawners that throw the effect toward the players.

The Infested effect occasionally summons silverfish whenever the affected entity gets hurt. Meanwhile, the Oozing effect summons medium-sized slime when the affected entity gets killed. The Weaving effect creates cobwebs around the entity when it is killed. Finally, an entity releases a burst of air upon death when they are under the Wind Charged effect.

How these effects will make the advancement extremely difficult?

First, players must know what the How Did We Get Here status effect is. This is the hardest advancement in Minecraft as it requires players to obtain all the effects present in the game at once. Whether they are positive or negative effects, gamers must have every one of them applied to them at once to succeed. Once this is done, the game rewards them with 1000 XP.

Since the Minecraft 1.21 update adds six new status effects, this advancement will become harder to achieve. Players will now have to get all three types of omen as well as the other four types of status effects, which is a massive task.

