5 cool Minecraft world seeds (2022)

Minecraft is known for its wonderful and unique terrain generation. There are millions, if not more, unique seeds that players can take advantage of, each with their own individual set of terrain and structures. This means that nearly every world created has something to make it stand out from the crowd.

However, some seeds are better than others, with interesting and cool additions closer to spawn than others or generating more unique and rare terrain and structure combinations.

Here are five cool Minecraft seeds you don’t want to miss out on

5) Non-Woodland Mansion

The seed is: 1818646330

This seed, as the name implies, features something unique. A woodland mansion that has been generated outside of the woodlands. Instead, the structure has made its home inside a very unique and exciting desert mountains biome.

Due to the structure generation differences between Java and Bedrock, this seed will only work on the Bedrock version of the game.

The desert woodland mansion: 2900, -800

4) Double Mansions

An example of a woodland mansion (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -521592599

This seed spawns players in a world with two woodland mansions within 500 blocks of one another.

Due to the rarity of this structure, this is immensely uncommon and will grant the player a great amount of loot. In 1.19, it also gives access to many Allays. These mansions also feature a massive and exposed lush cave that players can explore for even more loot.

A bit farther away from the mansions, there is a snow biome with a village that has an exposed cave with an enormous multi-leveled cave with a mineshaft that players can explore.

Mansions: -642, -1138

Snow biome: -2367, 3480

3) Lush spawn

The opening to the lush cave, found at spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -7761977907670045514

This seed spawns players deep in an old-growth taiga biome. However, next to spawn is a massive open pit that drops down into a gigantic lush cave.

This bowl does not contain this cave, however, as there are cracks and crevices that players can squeeze through to gain access to some truly deep lush caves. This will give players a major head start in resource gathering and would make for a great base location.

Lush cave: 152, 0

2) Ice Spike Wall

The snowy plains, surrounded by a field of ice spikes (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -1435683607

This seed spawns players a few hundred blocks from a beautiful snow biome for players wanting to mix things up and live outside of the plains or forest biome.

There is a large snowy plains biome surrounded by a frozen river, which is then ringed by a massive ice spikes biome. This would be the perfect seed to take a note from Frozen and create a wonderful ice castle among the cold spears.

Snowy Village: -284, -755

Surrounded Snowy Plains: -490, -920

1) Bamboo Cove

The jungle cove, surrounded by a massive bamboo forest (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -1335702281

This seed spawns players in a massive jungle biome with a gigantic bay nearby. This cove is surrounded on three sides by a massive bamboo forest biome separated only by rivers that span at least a few hundred, if not more, blocks.

There is also a plains village near spawn, multiple ruined portals, and an exposed lush cave ravine nestled within one corner of the massive bamboo forests.

Bamboo Forest One: 49, 161

Bamboo Forest Two: -391, 171

Ruined Portal One: 46, 164

Ruined Portal Two: -460, 0

Village: 289, 60

Lush Bamboo Cave: -321, 6

Edited by Yasho Amonkar