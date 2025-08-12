Minecraft 2025 fall game drop will bring a mysterious feature to the End

Mojang recently released a mysterious new feature in Minecraft's latest Java snapshot 25w33a. For several years now, the game's community has been craving an End update with loads of new features to make the desolate realm more interesting. Though Mojang has not yet talked about any major End update, they have added a mysterious new feature to it.
Here is more to know about the new feature added to the End coming with the Minecraft fall game drop.
End realm will receive a unique feature in the Minecraft 2025 fall game drop
Flashes of light in the End realm
With Minecraft Java snapshot 25w33a, Mojang has added End flashes to the game. The history of End flashes is that it was first added to the Bedrock Edition when Mojang was testing the Vibrant Visuals visual upgrade.
After seeing the End flashes, many in the community were both confused and excited. They speculated that this was the first of many features of an upcoming End update.
After they added the End flashes to the Bedrock Edition with Vibrant Visuals, they have now added the same feature to Java Edition.
When players enter the End dimension in the latest snapshot, they will occasionally notice a color shift on the end blocks. This color shift is essentially the new light flashes that are taking place at the End. The catch is that, though these light flashes are taking place, players will not be able to see the light source in the sky.
End flashes will be part of Vibrant Visuals
According to Mojang, the new End flashes are solely part of the Vibrant Visuals upgrade that they are planning to add to Java Edition soon.
When the developers announced the Vibrant Visuals in the first Minecraft Live 2025, they stated that Bedrock Edition will be getting it first, with Java Edition receiving it later down the line. Since it is now available in Bedrock, Mojang is gradually preparing Java Edition for it as well.
Hence, the addition of the End flashes is simply a part of an upcoming update where Vibrant Visuals will be added.
