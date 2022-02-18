5 things you likely didn't know about the Sculk block in Minecraft 

The Sculk block is a brand new Minecraft block. It hasn't even made it to the vanilla version of the game yet, but it has been released in the latest snapshot. It's going to be a big part of the Deep Dark biome, which will house the Warden and his cabin.

Given that it's a new block that most players haven't experienced, there's plenty for players to learn about it. Here are a few facts about the upcoming addition to the Wild Update.

5 facts about the Minecraft Sculk block

5) The Warden is made of it

Sculk is not just a naturally occurring nature block in the Deep Dark biome. It's a part of it, but it's also the material that the Warden is made out of.

What this means is that it may be possible in the future to spawn the Warden using sculk. Fighting it in a different setting may make it a bit easier since it is the most fearsome mob in the game.

4) Generation

Sculk will generate only in the Deep Dark biome. It will come in water-like generation pools called sculk growths. This is the only place it can be found, so if players need it, they'll have to venture in and face the Warden.

There will also be a couple of other sculk-based generations. The Sculk chute and the Sculk trap will also spawn in the Deep Dark biome.

3) Mining

Gold hoe, the best tool for Sculk (Image via Grant Bilcher on Pinterest)

The Sculk blocks will be able to be mined by players. They can be mined with any tool and will still drop an item and one XP orb (unless Silk Touch is used, then there will be no XP).

The best tool to use for sculk, interestingly enough, is a hoe. A golden or Netherite hoe will mine sculk in 0.1 seconds. Hoes have only been used for gardening thus far, so it's nice to see Mojang add another use for it.

2) Growing

Sculk blocks will grow when a Sculk catalyst is in range of a mob dying. Once the mob dies, the amount of Sculk blocks will increase. They will replace any grass, dirt, coarse dirt, stone, deepslate, andesite, diorite, and granite in that area.

This can be useful for farming since Sculk blocks do drop one XP orb when they're mined.

1) Usage

Currently, the only usage for Sculk blocks is as decoration, though that may change. Most blocks added to Minecraft become useful as a part of a crafting recipe or for a villager at some point.

It's unlikely that Sculk will ever be used for a villager, but crafting or spawning the Warden may be a possibility in a future Minecraft update.

