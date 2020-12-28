Minecraft players earn "Adventuring Time" achievement when they visit 17 different biomes for the first time.

One of the legendary aspects of Minecraft that helps keep the game fresh is the sheer number of different biome types for players to explore.

Biomes are different unique regions, which vary in terms the geographical features and climate that they possess. Players can find a wide variety of different biomes, from humid jungles to dry deserts.

There are 66 different types of biomes in Minecraft's Overworld (Bedrock Edition), and players only need to explore 17 of them to earn this achievement. The biomes that players end up exploring will be a result of choice mixed in with a bit of RNG.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players can obtain the "Adventuring Time" achievement.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Adventuring Time

Each Minecraft seed contains it's own unique and randomly generated game world. In each of these worlds, players will be able to discover and explore a wide variety of different biomes. There are a multitude of different types of biomes in Minecraft, such as forests, deserts, jungles, taigas, and more.

However, the biomes that each player will be able to explore will be slightly different depending upon the seed that they are playing on. Someone playing on one seed may be very close to deserts upon spawning into the game, while another is in the midst of a dense jungle.

Luckily, players do not have to explore the 17 different biomes required on a single world to earn this achievement. Minecraft players can actually explore the different biome types on a variety of different worlds, and will receive the achievement upon finding their 17th.

Players who are running into trouble finding different biomes, can test their luck and exploration skills on a brand new world.

As an additional resource, a full guide on how to find the different biome types in Minecraft can be found here.

Minecraft players who want to earn this achievement, will need to explore the worlds of Minecraft until they encounter 17 different types of biomes. As time as progressed, this achievement has gotten a tad easier to complete. Players will only need to discover 17 out of the 66 biomes in the Overworld of Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

The best way to get this achievement is simply just by playing Minecraft Bedrock Edition naturally. The more someone plays, the more biomes that they will eventually discover overtime. However, achievement hunters can escalate the process by quickly running through different worlds or by using a biome finder.