Minecraft Bedrock players earn the "Beam Me Up" achievement by teleporting over 100 meters in distance from a single throw of an ender pearl.

Ender pearls are one of the most useful items in all Minecraft, allowing players to traverse far distances in just a few moments.

These miniature teleportation stones are a somewhat rare item, that can only be obtained through less than a handful of means. However, once a player has one in their possession, they can prove to be incredibly useful.

With the right set-up or by using an ender pearl at an opportune time, players can travel vast distances or even teleport directly to safety when they are in danger.

Teleporting a distance of over 100 meters with a single throw of an ender pearl, actually grants a rather neat achievement.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft Bedrock players can obtain the "Beam Me Up" achievement.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Beam Me Up

In order for Minecraft Bedrock players to earn the "Beam Me Up" achievement, they are going to need to get their hands on at least one ender pearl. A full guide on the best ways to obtain ender pearls can be found here.

In short, players are able to acquire ender pearls by slaying endermen mobs, trading with exper-level cleric villagers, or by trading with piglins in the Nether.

When killing endermen it is recommended that players have some combat gear. Buying ender pearls from villagers will cost emeralds, while trading with piglins will require players to expend some gold ingots.

Once players have gotten their hands on one of these precious pearls, they can work on obtaining the achievement itself. To earn the achievement, Minecraft Bedrock players are going to need to travel a distance of 100 meters or more with a single throw of an ender pearl.

Achievement hunters can make sure that they will earn the achievement by setting themselves up properly before the throw. The best way to do this, is by capitalizing on the fact that players can travel the 100 meters in any direction of distance.

Players can pillar themselves upward with a grand total of at least 100 various types of blocks. Using blocks such as dirt or cobblestone, would be a great way to use up a bunch of the common blocks that players probably already have a number of.

Once on top of a pillar that is at least 100 blocks high, players should throw their ender pearl as far as they possibly can. For safety reasons, it is recommended that players are full health before attempting this strategy or to try and fling themselves into water below.

Once a player has landed, they will earn the "Beam Me Up" achievement in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Fun fact: The name of the achievement is a reference to a catchphrase misquotation from Star Trek, that is heavily present in popular culture.