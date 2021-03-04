Minecraft Bedrock players can earn the "Bullseye" achievement by hitting the bullseye of a target block with an arrow.

The classic bow and arrow combination is one of the most tried and true ways to defeat an enemy from afar in a video game.

In Minecraft, players can deal an insane amount of damage with a bow, which can come in handy in PvP combat and during boss fights.

However, successfully hitting a target is a bit more tricky with a bow than it is with a melee weapon such as a sword. Players can practice their aim by shooting at a target block, which will reward players with an achievement if players are able to land a bullseye

However, players who struggle with Minecraft archery may find that this is a bit easier said than done.

This article breaks down how players can complete the "Bullseye" achievement without being an archery ace by using a bit of redstone, which makes the process of earning this achievement a whole lot easier.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Bullseye

The crafting recipe for a target in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

In order to earn this achievement, Minecraft players are going to need a target block, bow, and some arrows at the very minimum.

The target block can be made in Minecraft by combining four redstone dust and a hay bale at a crafting table. Players who do not have a bow or arrows, will need to get their hands on those as well.

Shooting at a bullseye target block may be a great way for players to practice their archery, but it can still take a bit of time to finally hit a bullseye.

Players who are interested in improving their skill with a bow are welcome to grind out this achievement the traditional way, by shooting until they finally land that precious bullseye.

However, there is a specific technique and set-up that players can use if they are simply interested in getting the achievement.

Essentially, Minecraft players can set up a series of redstone repeaters and trail of redstone dust in order to help trigger the completion of the achievement.

Players should set up a target block like normal and then place a trap door over the top of it. From there, players can put down any building block next to it and set up three sets of redstone dust and redstone repeaters.

Redstone repeaters should be placed at intervals, with one at the end of each trail of fourteen redstone. After the third repeater is placed, Minecraft players should put down some addittional redstone dust and then a lever.

A redstone build to help get the "Bullseye" achievement in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Once completed, the final build should look similar to the image above.

From there, Minecraft players will just need to aim and shoot at the top of the target block, aiming as close to the bullseye as possible. After the player is satisfied they should run back to the end of the redstone trail and pull the lever.

If everything has been completed properly, the achievement should pop up and players will have earned the "Bullseye" achievement on Bedrock Edition.