Minecraft Bedrock players can earn the "Cow Tipper" achievement by picking up a piece of leather from the ground.

Leather is a resource in Minecraft that can be used to craft pieces of armor, item frames and books. Most players do not consider leather to be as valuable as other resources in the game, such as diamonds.

However, leather is one of the key components that are used to craft books, which can, in turn, be used to make an enchanting table or enchantment books.

Leather can be acquired from a handful of different sources, but killing animals is one of the most reliable ways to do so.

This article breaks down how Minecraft players can obtain leather and earn the "Cow Tipper" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Cow Tipper

Leather is an item that most players do not celebrate getting but is required to craft a variety of different items.

Armor that is made from leather is not very powerful in terms of defensive capability, but it is one of the few armor items that can be dyed to any of the available in-game colors.

This can be great for cosmetic use in a multiplayer world and maybe even for a bit of roleplaying.

In addition, this item is one of the key components for books, and subsequently, bookshelves and enchanting tables.

In order to use leather for crafting, Minecraft players are going to need to get their hands on the material first. Leather can be obtained by killing cows, mooshrooms, horses, donkeys, mules and llamas in the Overworld. Hoglins found in the Nether also have a chance to drop leather when killed.

Minecraft players can receive leather as one of the junk items from fishing. They can also find it inside Tanner's chests in villages or a few different chests in Bastion Remnants.

Piglins may also barter between four and ten leathers when offered a gold ingot by a Minecraft player.

To obtain the "Cow Tipper" achievement, Minecraft Bedrock players will just need to get their hands on a single piece of leather.

Note: To make sure they get the achievement, players may need to toss the piece of leather on the ground and pick it up.

This achievement serves as a good introduction to how Minecraft Bedrock achievements work. Once players feel ready, there are plenty of other more difficult achievements to obtain, such as the one found here.

