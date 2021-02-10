Minecraft Bedrock Edition players earn the "Time for Stew" achievement by giving a suspicious stew to another player.

As far as achievements go, "Time for Stew" is one of the rarest in the entire game. Only a very small portion of Minecraft's playerbase has earned it successfully.

Getting this achievement requires players to get an item that has a secret crafting recipe. This means that the recipe will never appear for it, even if a player has all the necessary crafting components in their inventory.

To make matters even more complicated, this achievement requires the help of another player. Once players know exactly what they need to do, getting this achievement is really not a tall order.

Disclaimer: This achievement requires the help of another player or a second Minecraft account, and will need to be completed in a world capable of holding multiple players.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Time for Stew

To earn the "Time for Stew" achievement, Minecraft players will need to get their hands on a suspicious stew. The recipe for crafting this item cannot be found in the recipe book. Players need to know the crafting recipe.

On top of that, this item cannot be found in the creative mode inventory. The only way for players to get this item is by either knowing the secret recipe or finding the item inside a supply chest in a shipwreck.

The crafting recipe for suspicious stew is a bowl, a red mushroom, a brown mushroom, and any flower. Mushrooms are naturally generated in poorly lit areas, where there is a light level that is less than twelve.

Mushroom fields are by far the best location to find a large quantity of mushrooms. Mushroom blocks, the ones that make up huge mushrooms, will drop up to two mushrooms of the color mushroom that they correspond to.

The other biomes to find these fungi are in swamps and giant tree taigas. They can also be found throughout the Nether or occasionally growing on top of fallen oak, birch, spruce, and jungle trees.

Red mushrooms can almost always be found inside a pot in Witch Huts. Both mushrooms can be found in mushroom farm rooms in woodland mansions.

Both types of mushrooms are also occasionally sold by the Wandering Trader for the price of one emerald per mushroom.

Flowers can be found pretty much all over the place in the Overworld. Plains, sunflower plains, and flower forest biomes are some of the best locations to find them.

Luckily, bowls are incredibly easy to acquire as only three wooden planks of any kind are required to craft them. They can also be obtained as one of the junk items from fishing.

Once Minecraft players have all four items, they can assemble a suspicious stew at a crafting table or a player crafting window.

As a reminder, Minecraft players who do not want to go through the trouble of crafting a suspicious stew, can find them inside supply chests in shipwrecks.

There is no guarantee that a suspicious stew will be inside any given chest. Minecraft players may need to locate multiple shipwreck structures.

The remainder of this achievement is quite tricky. Getting the suspicious stew is something that players can do alone. However, to earn this achievement, players will need to give the suspicious stew to another player.

This means that players will need a friend, or at the very least a second Minecraft account.

Players will need to throw the item at another Minecraft player so they can pick it up and place it into their inventory. If the other players successfully pick up the suspicious stew, Minecraft Bedrock players will earn the "Time for Stew" achievement.

Note: This achievement can be a bit tricky to complete properly, so Minecraft players may need to toss the suspicious stew back and forth a few times. Eventually, the achievement will go through and be earned.

Minecraft Guide for Beginners