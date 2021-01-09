Minecraft players earn the "Disenchanted" achievement when they use a grindstone to remove an enchantment from an enchanted item for the first time.

Enchanted items can be incredibly useful, as they contain an assortment of different powerful magical effects and boons. However, there may come a time where a certain piece of gear has run it's course of usefulness to a player.

When that happens, players can actually disenchant one of the items that they no longer need or want. This will grant players some experience and return an unenchanted version of the item that can still be used or have a new enchantment placed on it.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players can obtain the "Disenchanted" achievement.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Disenchanted

In order to obtain the "Disenchanted" achievement, players will first need to acquire a grindstone and an item with any kind of enchantment on it.

Crafting a grindstone is fairly simple and only requires two sticks, one stone slab, and two pieces of any kind of wood planks. The wood planks and sticks can be quickly converted from logs obtained from the various trees that populate the Overworld of Minecraft.

Players can get stone by smelting some of their cobblestone inside of a furnace with a fuel source such as coal. Stone blocks can also be acquired directly by mining a stone block with a tool that has the Silk Touch enchantment. Once players have stone, they can quickly convert them into a stone slab at a crafting table or even with a stonecutter.

The crafting recipe for a grindstone in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

The crafting recipe to create a grindstone at a crafting table can be referred to above.

Players can also find grindstones naturally spawned inside of some villages, as they serve as the job site block for weaponsmith villagers. Not every village is going to have a weaponsmith spawned in it, but if players already know where one is, it could save a great deal of time.

Removing the enchantment from an iron sword in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have a grindstone, they will just need to place any piece of enchanted gear that they want to remove the enchantment from into the grindstone window.

From there, players can remove the enchantment and will be given back a regular version of the item that was disenchanted. As an added rewarded players will also receive some experience and earn the "Disenchanted" achievement.