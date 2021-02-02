Minecraft Achievement Guide: Freight Station

Minecraft Bedrock Edition players can earn the Freight Station achievement by using a hopper to move an item from a minecart with chest to another chest.

Moving items from one chest to another in Minecraft can be pretty simple. Players can open one chest, grab all the items and manually move them into the new chest.

However, there are a handful of easier and quicker ways to move items. One such method is utilizing hoppers and minecarts with chests, which will help streamline the entire process.

There is actually a pretty quick Minecraft Bedrock achievement that can be completed by moving an item from a minecart with chest into a different chest via a hopper.

How to earn the Freight Station achievement in Minecraft

To earn this Minecraft Bedrock Edition achievement, players will need to assemble a handful of blocks, one rail, one minecart with chest, one chest, one hopper, and any random item of a player's choosing.

Getting all of these blocks and items are straightforward but could be a little time-consuming for players running low on supplies. Chests can be quickly made by combining any assortment of eight wooden planks.

Players who need to craft all of the items for this achievement will need around sixteen iron ingots. It takes five iron ingots to build a minecart, five to build a hopper, and six to construct a set of rails.

All of the wood planks and sticks needed to craft these recipes can be acquired from the various trees that populate Minecraft's Overworld. The iron ingots can be obtained by smelting iron ore, which can be located in the Overworld depths.

Iron ingots can also be found inside a variety of chests from generated structures, including chests from buried treasure, mineshafts and some villages.

The other blocks and items that a player decides to use are entirely up to them.

The base set-up needed to earn the "Freight Station" achievement in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft.)

The set-up that players need to build should look something like the picture above. The rail is where the minecart with chest needs to be placed, which can be pushed on top of the hopper.

Before players push the minecart with chest over the hopper, they should make sure to place at least one item into the minecart with chest.

After the minecart with chest is pushed, the hopper will then funnel the item that players placed inside their minecart with chest into the regular chest.

Earning the "Freight Station" achievement in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Minecraft)

The final stage should look something like this, and players should be able to find the item that they originally placed in the minecart with chest inside the regular chest under the hopper.

If everything has been done correctly, Minecraft Bedrock Edition players will earn the Freight Station achievement.

This build was done on a small scale to earn the achievement quickly, but the build can be expanded. This system would allow Minecraft players to transport items from one location to another in a quick and precise fashion.

