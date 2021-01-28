Minecraft Bedrock Edition players earn the "Smelt Everything!" achievement upon connecting three chests and three hoppers to a single furnace.

There are a multitude of different ways that Minecraft players can have certain tasks in-game completed by automation. Players can farm experience, items, and so much more, without needing to lift a finger after their initial set-up.

However, many of the best automatic farms in Minecraft require substantial planning and effort in order to build.

The contraption required to earn this achievement, on the other hand, is actually pretty simple to make and does not require the usage of any redstone whatsoever.

Creating this basic smelting farm will teach players how the basics of one works, serve as a great starter smelting farm, and grant a nifty achievement at the end.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft Bedrock players can obtain the "Smelt Everything!" achievement.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Smelt Everything!

In order to construct this smelting farm and earn the "Smelt Everything!" achievement, Minecraft Bedrock players are going to need to acquire three hoppers, three chests, and a single furnace.

Crafting the chests and the furnace are by far the easier steps. For the chests, players will just need to combine eight pieces of any assortment of wood planks at a crafting table.

It is recommended that players craft an additional three chests, so there will be six total chests crafted in total. This will save players a step when they need to create the hoppers.

Creating a furnace has a near identical requirement to chests, and requires players to combine eight pieces of cobblestone instead of wood planks.

The crafting recipe for a hopper in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Making a hopper is going to be a bit trickier, as making them requires Minecraft players to assemble five iron ingots and a chest at a crafting table.

Iron ore can be found throughout the depths of the Overworld of Minecraft, which can smelted down into the iron ingots that players need.

Iron ingots can also be found in a variety of structure chests, such as in mineshafts and even buried treasure.

Assembling the Smelting Farm

The contraption required for the "Smelt Everything!" Minecraft Bedrock achievement, outline in lime wool. (Image via Minecraft)

Once Minecraft players have assembled all the blocks they need, they can begin constructing the contraption. The image depicted above, shows what the device must look like in order to earn the achievement.

It has been outlined in lime wool, to make it a bit easier to see. There is also a YouTube video by CoolSpudpants found in this article, that gives players a visual step-by-step guide on how to assemble it.

There are a handful of different ways to earn this achievement, but this configuration is simply one of the options. The only requirement is that the three hoppers and three chests are connected to a single furnace.

Players who followed this guide will be able to fill the upper chests with materials that can be smelted, along with a fuel source such as coal, in order to have a basic automatic smelting farm.

Minecraft players can then go do something else, and when they return, all of the smelted items can be found in the bottommost chest.

Congratulations! Minecraft Bedrock Edition players now know how to earn the "Smelt Everything!" achievement.

