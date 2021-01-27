Minecraft Bedrock Edition players earn the "Inception" achievement upon assembling an intriguing and specific contraption that is made out of pistons.

Players are able to assemble true engineering marvels with the devices and materials that are available in the game. The company Verizon was even able to create a functional and working cell phone in Minecraft.

As an introduction to Minecraft engineering, players can complete the "Inception" achievement. Getting this achievement can teach Minecraft players a lot about how pistons function, and only requires a few blocks and items to get.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft Bedrock Edition players can obtain the "Inception" achievement.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Inception

In order to obtain the "Inception" achievement, players are going to need to acquire a handful of different blocks and items. Players are going to need one piston, one sticky piston, and two levers.

Pistons are a block that can be used to push other blocks, a player, or a mob, when activated. A sticky piston, on the other hand, functions in a similar manner, but can also pull a block that it moves back into place.

Advertisement

The crafting recipe for a piston in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

To construct a piston, players are going to need to combine three wood planks, four pieces of cobblestone, an iron ingot, and a single piece of redstone dust at a crafting table.

Once players have made one piston, it is recommended that they make a second one in order to quickly craft a sticky piston. A sticky piston can be made by combining a piston and a slime ball at a crafting table.

The crafting recipe for a sticky piston in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Sticky pistons can also be found inside of jungle temples, for players who are actively seeking to avoid crafting.

Levers can also be found naturally generated inside of jungle temples, or can be crafted by combining a stick and a piece of cobblestone.

Once players have everything they need, they can assemble the contraption required to complete the "Inception" achievement.

Advertisement

A contraption in Minecraft made out of a piston, sticky piston, and two levers. (Image via Minecraft)

Players should start by placing the regular piston on the left with a lever in front of it.

The sticky piston should then be placed facing the regular piston, with a lever one block over to the right from the first lever. It should look exactly like the image above.

What this Minecraft contraption looks like after flipping the left lever twice. (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players should then flip the lever on the left twice, and should appear like the image above. The piston will have moved the sticky piston one block distance to the right.

Then just pull the lever on the right once to connect the sticky piston to the regular piston, and then press the same lever again to pull the regular piston one block over towards the sticky piston.

The final stage of earning the "Inception" achievement in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Players who followed these instructions exactly, should end up with a device that looks like this. In a moment, the "Inception" achievement should also be granted for Minecraft Bedrock Edition players.

RELATED: Minecraft Achievement Guide: Beam Me Up