Minecraft is full of different biomes for players to discover, as there five different climate locations to explore just in the Nether alone.

The Overworld in Minecraft is quite expansive and contains dozens of different unique biomes for players to explore. However, Minecraft is home to three different dimensions, including the hellish landscapes of the Nether.

In the Nether, players will be able to find nether wastes, soul sand valleys, crimson forests, warped forests, and basalt deltas. Each one of these biomes contains elements that are unique to them, but all still share the dark and sinster theme of the overall dimension.

Bedrock players are even eligible to receive an achievement once they have explored the different biome types that can be found in the Nether.

This article breaks down how to find the various biomes located in the Nether in Minecraft, and thus explains how to obtain the "Hot Tourist Destination" on Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Hot Tourist Destination

In order to earn the "Hot Tourist Destination" achievement, players just need to visit all five of the different biomes that can be found in the Nether.

This is not an entirely hard feat to complete, as players simply need to walk around and explore a nether wastes, soul sand valley, crimson forest, warped forest, and basalt delta.

To get to the Nether, players will need to have access to a Nether portal. Players can build a fresh one from scratch by using a minimum of ten blocks of obsidian, or they can find and repair a ruined portal found in the Overworld.

Once inside the Nether, players have a few different options. The first option is to explore the dimension naturally, walking around until players run into all five of the different biomes. This method can be done a whole lot easier and faster, with an Elytra and some firework rockets.

The second method, which will make this task more straightforward, is to use an online biome finder tool. This will allow players to know exactly where each biome is located inside the seed they are playing in.

This article details how to use this method and find pretty much every biome in Minecraft for each individual game world.

Minecraft Bedrock players who want to get this achievement quickly, can also make a new world with the following seed: -643222039

Players who use this seed will be in direct proximity of a ruined portal, that can be repaired using the obisidan found in the nearby chest. The fire charge found inside the nearby chest can be used to ignite the portal.

Once players are inside the Nether, they can follow along with the movements showcased in the video embedded in this article. Minecraft players who use this method, will be able to get the achievement in around a minute's worth of work.

Regardless of the method chosen, Minecraft Bedrock players will earn the "Hot Tourist Destination" achievement once they havexploredre a nether wastes, soul sand valley, crimson forest, warped forest, and basalt delta.