Minecraft players earn the "Iron Man" achievement upon equipping a full set of iron armor for the first time.

Pieces of armor are some of the most useful items that Minecraft players can get their hands on. Armor grants protection to players and will reduce the amount of damage received from enemy attacks.

Six main armor sets can be acquired in-game, but this guide will be focusing on iron armor. Obtaining an entire set of iron armor will require a substantial amount of mining, smelting, and crafting.

Players who can get a full set will not only be rewarded with some useful armor, but an entire achievement as well on bedrock edition.

Minecraft achievement guide: Iron Man

To craft a full set of iron armor, players will need to get their hands on some iron ingots first. A total of 24 units of iron ingots will be required to craft the entire set.

Iron ore can be found in the depths of the Minecraft's Overworld, particularly in places such as caves and ravines. Players should note that they will need to have at least a stone quality pickaxe to mine the ore itself.

Advertisement

Once obtained, iron ore can be quickly smelted into iron ingots by utilizing a furnace or a blast furnace. Any fuel source such as coal or dried kelp blocks will need to be provided to serve as the power source for the smelting process.

Already crafted iron ingots can be found naturally in various chests inside of generated structures throughout Minecraft. Buried treasure chests and the chests of armorer villagers have the highest odds of containing iron ingots.

Once players have enough iron ingots, they can begin crafting an entire set of iron armor. Four pieces make up a full armour set, which are chestplate, leggings, helmet, and boots.

The crafting recipe for an iron chestplate in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players can make an iron chestplate by combining eight iron ingots at a crafting table.

Advertisement

The crafting recipe for iron leggings in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players can make a pair of iron leggings by combining seven iron ingots at a crafting table.

The crafting recipe for iron boots in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players can make a pair of iron boots by combining four iron ingots at a crafting table.

The crafting recipe for an iron helmet in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players can make an iron helmet by combining five iron ingots at a crafting table.

Advertisement

Players can also avoid crafting altogether and attempt to buy the individual pieces of the armor set from armorer villagers.

This method will require locating an armorer villager or changing the profession of a villager into being an armorer. To buy the pieces of gear, players will also need to spend their hard-earned emeralds.

Once players have all four iron armour pieces, they can equip them and earn the "Iron Man" achievement.