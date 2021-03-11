Minecraft Achievement Guide: It's a Sign!

Minecraft Bedrock players who are looking for an easy achievement to complete should look no further than the "It's a Sign!" achievement.

There are over a hundred different achievements for players to complete on Bedrock Edition. Some of them are quite simple and easy, while others are trickier and more difficult.

Minecraft players can earn the "It's a Sign!" achievement by building and placing an oak sign for the first time. This is relatively simple to do and can be done quickly even in a new game world.

This article breaks down how to craft and place an oak sign in Minecraft and ultimately earn the "It's a Sign!" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Achievement: It's a Sign!

As mentioned before, to earn the "It's a Sign!" achievement, players have to craft and place an oak sign in Minecraft for the very first time.

Signs are items that players can use to leave notes and write messages. These signs can be used to label what is inside certain chests or to leave notes of caution for other players. Even in their simplest form, signs can be beneficial if used the right way.

To make a sign, players will need to get their hands on six oak planks and one stick. Combining these crafting components at a crafting table will produce three signs.

The crafting recipe for oak signs in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

To get oak planks, players can punch one or two oak trees that can be found throughout various biomes in the Overworld. Players who have already been playing on their game world can also use an axe in order to speed up the process.

Once players have some oak logs, they can convert them into oak planks by using their player crafting window. Players who do not already have a crafting table can make one by combining four wood planks in the very same window. Four sticks can also be made by combining two oak planks.

Once players have an oak sign, they will simply need to place it down on the ground. Before the oak sign is placed, players will be prompted to write a message on the sign.

Players can write any message on the sign and can even leave it blank. Once the sign is placed, the player will earn the "It's a Sign!" achievement on Bedrock Edition.