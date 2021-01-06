Minecraft players earn the "Let it Go!" achievement when they successfully use a pair of boots with the Frost Walker enchantment to walk across one block of a deep ocean biome.

There are dozens of different achievements that players can earn by completing various tasks in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. The tasks required for these achievements range in difficulty from easy to quite challenging.

In terms of this particular achievement, the real challenge will be acquiring a pair of boots with the Frost Walker enchant placed on them. Once the boots are obtained, the achievement itself is actually rather simple.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players can obtain the "Let it Go!" achievement.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Let it Go!

In order to obtain the "Let it Go!" achievement, Minecraft players will first need to get their hands on a pair of boots with the Frost Walker enchantment placed on them.

Players who have this enchantment on a pair of their boots will be able to traverse across bodies of water, by transforming the water underneath their feet into frosted ice blocks.

Advertisement

The Frost Walker enchantment is a treasure enchantment, which means that is a little more rare and harder to obtain than the average enchantment. It can only be acquired from chest loot, fishing, raid rewards or buying it from a librarian villager with emeralds.

A full guide on what the Frost Walker enchantment is and how to obtain it in Minecraft can be found here.

Once players have obtained a pair of boots with the Frost Walker enchantment on them, it is time to earn the achievement itself.

Players will need to locate a deep ocean biome in order to meet the correct conditions for this achievement.

The oceans found in these particularly biomes are quiet vast, and have depths that can be over 30 blocks deep. The ground level of these biomes are usually made out of gravel.

A full guide on how to find any type of biome in Minecraft can be found here.

All a player needs to do at this point is make sure that they have their pair of boots with the Frost Walker enchantment equipped and then start walking across the ocean. The water underneath the player should turn to frosted ice blocks and the achievement will be granted.

Players who travel to a deep ocean biome in order to earn this achievement, may want to stick around and keep exploring. Ocean Monuments, underwater caves, and underwater trenches can sometimes be found in these biomes.