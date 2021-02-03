Minecraft Bedrock Edition players earn the "Lion Hunter" achievement by gaining an ocelot's trust for the first time.

Ocelots are an elusive passive mob in Minecraft that can only be found naturally in jungle biomes. When found in their natural habitat, these mobs will start off as untrusting of players.

If a player approaches too quickly or makes any sudden movements, ocelots will likely sprint away and flee the scene.

It may take some patience, but Minecraft players do have the ability to befriend these speedy cats.Minecraft players can befriend ocelots by feeding them raw cod or raw salmon.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Lion Hunter

Minecraft Bedrock players, who have access to one of the tutorial worlds, can quickly gain this achievement without doing much legwork.

Players will need to log in to that world and quickly make their way to where all of the animals are penned up.

Inside a chest in that area, there should be enough raw cod for players to use to befriend the ocelot in the pen. Players should move about ten blocks away from where the ocelots are being held and then place the raw cod in their hands.

There, players will need to slowly approach the ocelot without turning their heads or approaching too quickly.

Players then need to feed the raw fish to one of the ocelots. Eventually, they will gain the ocelot's trust after a few attempts.

Befriending an Ocelot out in the Wild

Minecraft Bedrock players can also earn the "Lion Hunter" achievement on any regular game world. This method requires a few more steps, such as acquiring some raw fish and finding an ocelot out in the wild.

Starting off, players will want to get a handful of raw cod or raw salmon, which they will need to feed to an ocelot. The quickest way to get raw fish will be through fishing, which requires a fishing rod.

Each piece of raw fish given to an ocelot has a 1/3 chance of gaining their trust. This means that the amount of fish that each player needs to gain an ocelot's trust may be different.

It is better to be safe and get fish immediately rather than having to go and get more later. This will avoid the need to go looking for an ocelot again.

Once Minecraft players have enough fish, they will need to make their way to a jungle biome. This guide explains how to find practically any specific biome for each individual's own game world.

After arriving at a jungle biome, players should keep their eyes peeled for ocelots. These creatures are rare mobs and tend to be elusive. This step may take a little bit of time, but players should endeavor to be patient and keep looking.

Once players have found an ocelot, they should stop and place the raw fish into their hands. Slowly approach the ocelot without making any sudden movements.

After the ocelot has been fed just the right amount of fish, they will trust the Minecraft player and no longer flee from them. There is a visual cue of red floating hearts that will signal that an ocelot's trust has been gained.

Minecraft Bedrock players, who followed these steps, will have now earned the "Lion Hunter" achievement.

ALSO READ: Minecraft Guide for Beginners