Minecraft players earn the "Organizational Wizard" achievement by naming a shulker box with an anvil for the first time.

There are so many different items and blocks for players to collect in Minecraft. Luckily, there are various storage blocks that players can use in order to keep track of all the different items and blocks in their collection.

One of the best blocks for the job is a shulker box, which can allow players to store items for transport.

However, without a good organizational system it can be difficult for players to keep track of exactly what items are stored where. Players can help manage this issue by naming and labelling one or more of their shulker boxes.

Doing this can not only help players stay organized, but will also grant an achievement when completed for the first time.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players can obtain the "Organizational Wizard" achievement.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Organizational Wizard

In order to earn the "Organizational Wizard" achievement, players must first get their hands on a shulker box and an anvil. A shulker box is made by combining two shulker shells with a regular chest at a crafting table.

Shulker shells are a fairly common drop from shulkers, which are box-shaped hostile mobs that can only be naturally found in end cities. Players will only have access to these cities once they defeat the Ender Dragon and unlock the end gateway.

This gateway will grant the ability to reach the outer islands, where players can find end cities. Players who organically explore the structures found throughout the End are bound to run into a shulker eventually.

Shulkers have a 50% chance to drop a shulker shell, so players will eventually be able to get their hands on at least two with enough persistence.

The crafting recipe for a shulker box in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have acquired the shells, all that is left is to combine them with a chest at a crafting table.

Now that players have their own shulker box, they will just need to locate an anvil. An anvil can be crafted by combining three blocks of iron with four iron ingots at a crafting table. This means that it takes a whopping 32 iron ingots in order to craft an anvil, which is quiet a lot of iron.

Renaming a shulker box in Minecraft by using an anvil. (Image via Minecraft)

With access to an anvil and a shulker box, players can use the anvil to rename their shulker box into anything they desire. The act of renaming the box will require a bit of experience, so players should be aware of that.

Minecraft players can make the most out of this, by naming their shulker boxes after something that will remind them of what items or blocks are stored inside.

After the box has been renamed, players will immediately earn the "Organizational Wizard" achievement.