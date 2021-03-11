Skeletons can be a bit annoying to deal with in Minecraft, but players can show these mobs who the superior archers really are by sniping them from a distance with a bow.

Skeletons are one of the few handful of different mobs capable of dealing damage to players from a distance. These mobs will typically always be equipped with a bow, which they will use to pelt players with arrows from a distance.

Minecraft players can earn a rather skillful achievement by defeating one of these mobs from great range. Players who use a bow to defeat a skeleton from over fifty blocks away, will earn the "Sniper Duel" achievement.

However, one of the issues that players may face with trying to earn this achievement, is that skeletons have a tendency to move and not stay in one place. This can make it harder for novice archers to successfully hit their target.

Luckily, there is a way to counteract this and make the achievement far easier to complete.

This article breaks down how to pin a skeleton in place, allowing Minecraft players to more easily hit the target with a bow and earn the "Sniper Duel" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Sniper Duel

In order for players to complete the "Sniper Duel" achievement, they are going to need to be equipped with a bow and a handful of arrows. Bows can be crafted in Minecraft by combining three strings and three sticks at any crafting table.

They can also be purchased from fletcher villagers, caught as a treasure item from fishing, or earned as a drop reward from killing skeletons and strays.

Arrows can also be crafted in Minecraft, and it will require one flint, one stick, and one feather to make four units at a crafting table.

These projectiles can also be found inside of bastion remnant chests, jungle temple chests, pillager outpost chests, fletcher's chests, or simply purcashed from fletcher villagers.

Once players have a bow and some arrows, they will need to search for a skeleton that has spawned in the Overworld during the night. Luckily, these mobs are fairly common to find, so players should likely not face any trouble with finding one.

Skeleton trapped inside of a fence in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

From there, players are going to need to move quickly, and surround one skeleton with some blocks or fenceposts. This will lock the skeleton in place and make it a lot easier for players to successfully hit their target in just a few moments.

It is a lot safer to perform this task while a player is fully equipped with a full set of armor. The armor will protect players from the skeletons attacks, and make it less deterimental if they are not able to dodge some of the incoming attacks.

Getting ready to snipe a skeleton from a distance in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have the skeleton surrounded by blocks and locked in place, players will then need to move fifty blocks away. Players can count this distance for themselves or use blocks to measure the distance.

After players are safely far enough away from the skeleton, they can begin to fire arrows at the skeleton to their heart's content.

It may take a few attempts to hit the skeleton, but the target is not going anywhere so it can take as many tries as needed.

As a note, it is a little easier to hit the target if players aim above where the skeleton actually is. Players who are struggling to hit the skeleton need to adjust their shots based on where their arrows have been landing in correlation with where they have been aiming.

When players successfully kill the skeleton from a distance that is greater than fifty blocks, they will earn the "Sniper Duel" achievement on Bedrock Edition.