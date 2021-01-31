Minecraft Bedrock Edition players earn the "Sitcky Situation" achievement by using a honey block to slow their fall.

When used properly, a honey block can prevent an untimely death due to falling.

Minecraft players can slide down them to safety in order to completely prevent taking fall damage, or carefully land directly onto a honey block to reduce total fall damage by 80%.

Getting a honey block can be a be a bit time consuming, but can be accomplished with relative ease once players have located a populated bees nest or already have developed a beehive.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft Bedrock Edition players can obtain the "Sticky Situation" achievement.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Sticky Situation

Before Minecraft players will be able to attempt getting the achievement directly, they are going to need to get their hands on a honey block first. Honey blocks can be made by combining four honey bottles at a crafting table.

Minecraft players can get honey bottles by filling empty glass bottles with honey from either a beehive or a bee nest.

The crafting recipe for a honey bottle in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

In order to successfully get a full bottle of honey, the beehive or bee nest that the player interacts with should be honey level five.

Glass bottles needed to collect the honey, can be constructed at a crafting table by combining three pieces of glass at a crafting table. They can be acquired as a junk item while fishing or as a drop from witches.

Minecraft players who have not already developed a beehive or do not know where there is a local population of bees, will need to hunt down a bee nest.

Bee nests naturally generate most often in plains, sunflower plains, and flower forest biomes.

Minecraft players who face any difficulty with locating one of the appropriate biomes in their specific game world, should refer to this guide which explains how to find a specific biome in Minecraft with step-by-step instructions.

Once players have found a bees nest or already have a beehive, they can simply fill up their glass bottles as the local bees resupply them with honey.

A note of caution, bees will not be happy with players stealing their honey, unless there is a campfire or enflamed block under their nest of hive.

A staircase leading up to a honey block for the "Sticky Situation" achievement in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have their honey block, they can quickly set up a simulated fall in order to earn the achievement. A quick staircase and a handful of blocks will do the trick.

Minecraft players should fall forward into one block gap, pushing against the side of the honey block. This will slow down the fall of the Minecraft player and prevent fall damage.

Successfully sliding down the honey block, will reward Minecraft Bedrock Edition players with the "Sticky Situation" achievement.

