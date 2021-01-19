Minecraft players earn the "Total Beelocation" achievement by successfully breaking, picking up, moving and placing a bee nest that remains occupied by three bees.

Bee nests can be found naturally generated in the Overworld of Minecraft and are most commonly found in plains, sunflower plains and flower forest biomes. These creatures not only bring life to the Minecraft world but also provide delicious honey.

When a player breaks one of these nests under normal conditions, the bees who live in the nest will emerge hostile. However, bee nests can be preserved when broken with the help of the Silk Touch enchantment.

This method not only allows players to move a bee nest and the accompanying bees to a new desired location but also grants a neat achievement.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Total Beelocation

To complete this achievement, players will first need to acquire a tool with the Silk Touch enchantment. The Silk Touch enchantment allows players to obtain certain blocks that would otherwise not drop themselves when broken.

A complete guide on what the Silk Touch enchantment is and how to obtain it in Minecraft can be found here.

Once players have a tool that is enchanted with Silk Touch, they are going to need to find a bee nest. This can be rather tricky depending on the seed that each player is playing on, as bee nests can only be naturally found in a handful of biomes.

The best biomes for Minecraft players who are looking for a bee nest are plains, sunflower plains and flower forest biomes. In order to save some time, players can refer to this guide, which explains how to find practically every biome in each specific game world.

Following the method detailed in that guide will prevent players from spending unnecessary amounts of time wandering through their game world looking for one of the right biomes.

Once a player has found a bee nest, they will just need to make sure that all three bees that call that nest home are inside.

Players can test how bees are inside of the nest by placing some flowers nearby. The bees will eventually leave their nest to pollinate the flowers. Players can then quickly count to make sure that there are at least three bees.

Before breaking the nest, players can once again count to make sure that all three bees have returned into the nest. If players need more bees, they can always breed some more with the use of some flowers.

Once players are certain that three bees are inside, they can break the nest with a Silk Touch enchanted tool. Once they place down the bee nest in a new location, they will earn the "Total Beelocation" achievement.