Minecraft Achievement Guide: The Lie

Minecraft players earn The Lie achievement upon successfully crafting a cake for the first time.

Achievements in video games are typically rewarded upon completing challenges that vary in difficulty. In the case of this particular achievement, players who want to earn it will need to craft a cake.

The act of crafting a cake in Minecraft is rather simple. However, the tedious part will be assembling all of the necessary ingredients.

Players who follow this guide to completion will be rewarded with both an in-game cake and an achievement. Unlike the cake that was promised in the video game Portal, this cake is not a lie.

This article will break down how players can obtain The Lie achievement in Minecraft.

How to obtain The Lie achievement in Minecraft

Before Minecraft players can assemble their cake, they will first need to gather all of the necessary components. The ingredients for a cake in Minecraft are three milk buckets, two pieces of sugar, one egg, and three pieces of wheat.

Expert-level farmer villagers have a chance to sell a cake for a single emerald, but players who acquire a cake through this method will not be rewarded with The Lie achievement.

Players can acquire milk buckets by using an empty bucket on a cow or mooshroom. Buckets can be crafted at a crafting table by combining three iron ingots. They can also be found naturally generated in some dungeon chests, savanna village house chests, and woodland mansion chests.

Sugar can be obtained by converting a piece of sugar cane in a crafting window. Luckily for players, sugar cane is one of the easiest crops to find and grow in Minecraft.

(A complete guide on how to find and grow sugar cane in Minecraft can be found here.)

The egg required to make the cake can be obtained with the help of a chicken. Chickens in Minecraft will consistently drop eggs that players can collect every five to ten minutes or so.

There is also a small chance that eggs can be found inside of a fletcher's chest in a village.

The last item that players will need to acquire is wheat, which can be found in a multitude of ways. Players can find wheat already growing in some villages or inside an assortment of different chests throughout the world. They can also get it the old fashioned way by acquiring seeds with a hoe and then farming.

The crafting recipe for a cake in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have assembled all of the necessary crafting components, they can combine them at a crafting table.

Players will then be rewarded with their own tasty cake and a brand new Minecraft Bedrock Edition achievement.

As promised, the cake was not a lie.