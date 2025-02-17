Minecraft Actions & Stuff add-on reveals new features for 1.2 update

Minecraft Bedrock Edition's famous add-on, Actions & Stuff, will soon be receiving a new update with loads of new changes. The creators of the add-on, Oreville Studios, recently released a video showcasing all the new features coming to Actions & Stuff.

Here is everything to know about all the new features showcased in Actions & Stuff add-on update 1.2 for Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Note: As of now, Oreville Studios has only showcased these new features for the 1.2 update of their add-on. There might be more features coming in the final release.

All the new features showcased for Minecraft's Actions & Stuff add-on next update

New flint and steel

Players will hold flint and steel in both hands and have realistic animation (Image via Mojang Studios || Oreville Studios)

In the video Oreville Studios posted on their official X account, they first showcased the new flint and steel item. It is one of the most commonly used items to light a fire anywhere in Minecraft.

Up until now, the animation of using flint and steel in the game was quite basic. Players only moved their hands toward the block with the item and used the item to light a fire.

In the new Actions & Stuff 1.2 update, the developers showcased that the players will now be able to see the entire animation of players using the flint and steel separately to create a spark and then fire. The animation of the item looks extremely smooth and close to real life.

New shears

Shears will be held in the middle and will have proper animation of cutting various blocks (Image via Mojang Studios || Oreville Studios)

Similar to flint and steel's basic animation, shears also had similar animation where the player's hands would do a cyclic animation while holding shears to perform an action.

With the Actions & Stuff 1.2 update, Oreville Studios made new shear animations. Players will now see shears being held in the middle of the screen and realistic cutting animation whenever the item is used in Minecraft.

3D model and retextures for several items

These items will now have new 3D models, different from vanilla models (Image via Mojang Studios || Oreville Studios)

When the Actions & Stuff add-on for Minecraft Bedrock Edition was first released, it did not have new textures and models for every item the game had. Hence, Oreville Studios had to work further on the add-on in their subsequent updates.

Hence, with the new Actions & Stuff 1.2 update, they will be bringing a new brush, compass, clock, and totem of undying textures and 3D models.

