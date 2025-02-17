How to check potion effects on Minecraft Bedrock

Whenever you drink a potion or get hit by one in Minecraft, you will get a specific status effect. This effect can either be seen as particles coming out of your body or by a symbol on the side of the screen. While the details of the status effect can be easily seen in Java Edition by opening the inventory, this is not the case in Bedrock Edition.

Ad

There is a specific method to see the status effect details in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Steps to see potion and other status effect details in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

1) Get a status effect from potions or other methods

First, you need to get a status effect by drinking a potion or by any other method (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

You need to get a status effect applied to you. This can be done by drinking or splashing a potion on yourself. Furthermore, you can also get a status effect by other methods like using beacons from a Warden, drinking an ominous bottle, etc.

Ad

Trending

2) Press the Z button to see the details on the potion and other status effects

Press the Z button to open the status effect page that shows the details of every effect applied (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

After you receive the status effect from a potion or through any other way, you can check the status effect details by pressing the 'Z' button on your keyboard.

Ad

However, Bedrock Edition is played on many consoles and devices. On any touch device, the status effect details can be seen by just tapping the status effect indicator on the top right corner of the screen. For consoles, you can move your crosshair to the status effect indicator in the top right corner and click on it.

Unlike Java Edition, Bedrock Edition has a massive dialog box where it shows all the status effects applied to you, its full name, and the duration for which it will remain on you.

Ad

What is a status effect or potion effect?

Status or potion effects are magical effects you can get in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

For those who don't know, Minecraft has various magical effects that can be applied to you. These can either be positive or negative effects. Most of these effects can be applied by potions, magical liquids that either you can brew or obtain from chests or drops.

Ad

Some status effects can grant you helpful powers like night vision, regeneration, and fire resistance. On the other hand, annoying effects like darkness, harm, poison, etc. can hurt your character.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!