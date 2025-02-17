Latest Minecraft Bedrock update adds a much-needed quality-of-life feature to Realms

The latest Minecraft Bedrock update introduced numerous features ranging from leaf litter to pig variants, and more. Apart from these features and items, the update also makes a host of functional changes to existing features. One major change is to Minecraft Realms, one of the most popular aspects of the game. This new update is a great step forward for servers and gameplay immersion.

Here's everything you need to know about the quality-of-life feature to Realms added in the latest Minecraft Bedrock update.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update adds a major quality-of-life feature to Realms

The latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update made a host of major changes to Realms. This included updated player profile pictures in Realm stories, improved server hosting region allocations, and more. On top of this, the update adds a new setting that allows admins or server owners to use a slider in the Settings screen, to set the number of players that need to be in bed to skip the night.

Realms owners can simply head into the in-game Realms settings and set the slider to your desired percentage. The percentage is a better choice over a fixed number since it essentially removes the player cap and allows large servers to enjoy this feature as well. However, this feature will work only if the sleep option or beds are enabled on the server.

Sleeping at night is one of the most important aspects for passing the night or preventing phantoms from spawning if players have not rested for three in-game days. This is a great feature for Realms, in which players are immersed in SMPs or immersive themes where players need to be in bed to skip the night. This allows for a consensus on whether to risk the dangers of nighttime or seek safety in bed.

The variable percentage toggle in Minecraft Bedrock servers allows a threshold to be reached before activating this feature. This results in a general behavior and a game rule that applies to all players, rather than allowing arbitrary numbers. Since the game rule is based on percentage, it can be applied even if there are just two players.

The sleep slider is a great optimization from the recent quality-of-life update, allowing players to keep settings changes made with in-game commands between sessions by employing the /gamerule playerssleepingpercentage 1 command. Apart from Realms, Mojang has also implemented this feature in local multiplayer worlds, allowing players to take advantage of the nifty rule.

