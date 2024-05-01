Minecraft to add one of the most requested cosmetic features with Tricky Trials update

After the release of the 1.20.5 update, Mojang Studios is now fully focused on the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update. Along with several new features, they are going to add 20 new paintings that have been craved by the community for a long time. Since many players like to build bases and other structures, these new paintings would be a great addition.

Here is everything to know about the new interior design items Mojang Studios will add with the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update.

Mojang Studios will add 20 new paintings to Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update

Expand Tweet

On April 10, Mojang Studios released a Bedrock Preview/beta version 1.21.0.21 where they added five new paintings to the game. These paintings were made by the game company's in-house artist, Sarah Boeving. The new paintings are under the experimental tab and can only be seen in a world that has the 1.21 Tricky Trials update experimental features enabled in a world.

The names of the five new paintings were Baroque, Humble, Meditative, Prairie Ride, and Unpacked. All these paintings were somewhat related to a general life in a Minecraft world. While one of them showcased two villagers in front of a village house, another showcased a player's in-game character named Noor riding a horse.

They were first added to the Bedrock Edition Preview, but have yet to be added to Java Edition.

Expand Tweet

On April 30, Mojang Studios announced that they would be adding 15 more paintings to Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update. These paintings were made by none other than Kristoffer Zetterstrand, who has made some of the most iconic paintings for the sandbox game. He once again worked with the Swedish developers to create 15 new masterpieces that players can hang on their bases.

Paintings were one of the few decorative items that were not properly updated by Mojang Studios. Hence, many craved and talked about when new artworks were going to be added. Players will soon be able to find these artworks while placing the painting item on a wall.

Other features coming with Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update

Paintings aside, the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update brings loads of other new features as well. Some of the most popular features include the new trial chambers, breeze mob, bogged mob, mace, crafter, and more.

The new trial chamber is an underground Overworld filled with new trial spawners summoning different kinds of hostile mobs. One of them will spawn the new breeze mob, a wind-inspired hostile creature that will dash through the room and shoot wind charges.

If players enter the chamber with a bad omen effect, it will convert trial spawners into ominous variants, making hostile mobs even stronger. After defeating these spawners, they can reward players with loot and a trial key, which can be used to open vault blocks.

On the other hand, a crafter is a block that can automatically craft items. This makes crafting automatic, something which the community craved for quite some time.

Finally, the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update brings a new weapon named mace, it will be crafted with breeze's wind charges and breeze rods. It is a hammer-like weapon with a unique damage multiplier mechanic, which makes the mace overpowered in certain situations.