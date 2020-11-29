Minecraft players earn this advancement by obtaining their first piece of diamond armor.

The advancements system in Minecraft is an apparatus that allows players to track their in-game progress and some of their various accomplishments. In terms of this advancement, players receive it when they get their very first piece of diamond armor.

There are an abundance of ways for Minecraft players to get their hands on a piece of this precious armor, whether that be from finding it already made in a chest or crafting a slot of it for themselves.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players can obtain the "Cover Me With Diamonds" advancement.

Minecraft Advancement Guide: Cover Me With Diamonds

Diamonds are one of the most important resources in all of Minecraft. Players who complete this advancement will signify that they have both familiarity in obtaining this precious resources and how to craft with it.

For many Minecraft players, finding and obtaining diamonds can actually be the rather tricky part of both this advancement and all of Minecraft. The most tried and true way for obtaining diamonds is actually by going down underground and mining.

Players who are most interested in just finding diamond ore, should go down to Y-level 11. This is the level that has historically been considered some of the best for diamond mining throughout the years.

Minecraft players interested in getting their hands on diamonds quickly, can speed up the process of obtaining them by playing on a seed known for it's easy access to diamonds.

Image via Minecraft

The piece of armor that takes the least amount of materials to craft are diamond boots. Players who decide to take the crafting route would be wise to craft this slot of gear, in order to not expend too many diamonds.

This only rings true for players who are just crafting the diamond boots in order to get the advancement. Players who are looking to gear up, can disregard that advice and craft any piece of desired armor.

Image via FuzionDroid/YouTube

Players who are uninterested in mining or crafting, can try their luck with chests found in Minecraft shipwrecks. Shipwreck chests contain a plethora of precious resources including gold, diamonds, and emeralds.

Even if a player does not luck out and acquire diamonds from a shipwreck, all hope is not lost. Players who were able to find emeralds or gold, could try to find villagers to trade with in order to get their hands on diamonds or a piece of diamond armor.