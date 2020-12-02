Minecraft players earn this advancement when they obtain a bottle of dragon's breath for the first time.

In the video game community, players typically fall into one of three categories when it comes to earning achievements.

Achievement hunters are those who find joy in completing every single goal or task available in a video game. There is also the complete opposite group of gamers who could care less about achievements, and simply play the game how they want. The third group is compromised of gamers who are a happy medium between the other two polar opposite groups.

This advancment falls more into the category for completion-minded players, but will be obtained by anyone who wants to create their own lingering potions.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players can obtain the "You Need a Mint" advancement.

Minecraft Advancement Guide: You Need a Mint

When fighting the Ender Dragon for the first or even for the umpteenth time, Minecraft players have the opportunity to collect dragon's breath during the boss fight. Dragon's breath is the key component for creating lingering potions, which are a useful and aesthetically pleasing variant of splash potions.

Lingering potions can be created at a brewing stand by combining any splash potion with a dragon's breathe potion. The lingering potion that is created depends on the parent splash potion that was used to create that specific variant of lingering potion.

For example, a splash potion of invisibility would become a lingering potion of invisibility when combined with a bottle of dragon's breath.

When a lingering potion is throw on the ground, it creates a radiating cloud that is composed of the contents of the potion. Not only is this a cool visual effect, but it can be rather effective because what the potion does can be continually applied to any player or mob that is standing.

A Minecraft player who stands in a lingering potion of healing for example, would be healed far faster than using a splash potion.

How to collect dragon's breath

It is clear that lingering potions can be a great tool to add to any Minecraft player's arsenal, which means the real question that needs to be answered is how players can get their hands on dragon's breath.

Minecraft players should equip themselves with some empty bottles and then venture into the End, in order to face the dreaded Ender Dragon. Killing the dragon is not actually necessary to collect dragon's breath. All a Minecraft player has to do is wait for the Ender Dragon to use a breath attack or shoot out a fireball.

Players can then use their empty bottle to scoop up the purple cloud residue that appears on the ground after a fireball attack, like they would fill a bottle with water. There is a great deal of dragon's breath that can be gathered by this method, so players who act quickly can fill up a multitude of bottles from one fireball attack.

That's really all there is to it, bring some empty bottles to the End and then wait to collect the residual cloud effect from Ender Dragon attacks. Congratulations on the Minecraft advancement for players who followed along with this guide!