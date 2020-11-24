Potions of invisibility can be used by Minecraft players to avoid detection by hostile mobs or other players in PvP.

When a Minecraft player encounters a situation that requires stealth or guile, an invisibility potion can be used to render the user invisible.

A potion of invisibility can allow a Minecraft player to go on adventures with limited fear of detection. Dangerous places like temples, strongholds, woodland mansions, and other structures with hostile mobs will be far less of a threat with an invisibility potion.

On multiplayer servers, potions of invisibility can be used to perform clever stealth acts in minigames such as Skywars or Bedwars.

Potions of invisibility aren't perfect but with the right strategy or in a quick pinch, they can prove to be invaluable.

How to make a Potion of Invisibility in Minecraft

In order to brew a potion of invisibility, Minecraft players will need a brewing stand, glass bottles, water to fill the bottles, blaze powder, a piece of nether wart, a golden carrot, and a fermented spider eye. Luckily, all of these materials are not too tricky to find.

In order to brew pretty much any potion, a player will need to find or craft themselves a brewing stand. They can be found naturally generated in end ships, the basements of igloos, and inside of churches found in villages. Players looking to craft their own will need a blaze rod and a combination of cobblestone or blackstone.

The blaze rod is the only tricky item here as it drops from Ghasts when killed by players or a tamed wolf. It would be best for players to pick up some extra blaze rods because blaze powder is going to be the fuel needed to eventually brew that potion of invisibility.

With those materials on hand, players can now craft their very own brewing stand.

Time to get brewing

Firstly, players are going to need to add a piece of nether wart, along with one to three glass bottles filled with water, into a brewing stand. The fuel needed for all steps of this potion-making process is blaze powder.

The cost of brewing one to three potions is the same, so it is only in the player's best interest to brew three at once. This will result in the creation of an awkward potion.

Nether wart is a commonly occurring plant that can be found in the Nether. Since it is needed to craft so many different potions, it would be convenient for Minecraft players, in the long run, to set up an automatic farm.

Secondly, players will need to place those awkward potions back into the brewing stand, along with a golden carrot. A few seconds of brewing will result in the creation of potions of night vision.

Golden carrots can be quickly crafted by surrounding a carrot with eight gold nuggets on a crafting table.

The last step for players to finally have their own home-brewed invisibility potion is to add a fermented spider egg to the potions of night vision, inside of a brewing stand.

Fermented spider eggs can be crafted by combining sugar, a spider eye, and a brown mushroom. Brown mushrooms can be found in dimly lit areas in the Minecraft Overworld or, more commonly, throughout the Nether. A spider eye can be quickly obtained by slaying a spider or a witch. Sugar is quick to craft from pieces of sugar cane.

Congratulations! Minecraft players who followed these steps should now have their very own potions of invisibility. Redstone dust can be added to increase the duration of the potions to eight minutes, and gunpowder can be used to convert these potions into splash potions. Splash potions can come in handy because they can be used on multiple Minecraft players or even on mobs.

Pro-tip: Players have a chance to loot potions of invisibility by slaying travelling merchants. Travelling merchants actually use potions of invisibility at night in order to avoid being killed by hostile mobs. Check out the YouTube video by LeignerGaming found in this article for more information.